Service of Commemoration honors lives of those lost in SU, SUNY-ESF communities

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud stood in front of a congregation at Hendricks Chapel on Tuesday. For four minutes, he read the names of all the SU faculty, staff, retirees, trustees, friends and honorary degree recipients who had died since Jan. 1, 2021.

The moment was a part of the Service of Commemoration, which honored the lives of all of those in both SU and SUNY-ESF’s communities who died in the past 15 months.

“These honored souls became our colleagues, our friends, our family,” Syverud said. “They were a part of our orange community and by their goodness, they have defined this community.”

Rev. Brian Konkol, the dean of Hendricks Chapel, started the service.

“Today we give thanks for the precious lives of students, faculty, staff, retirees, trustees and friends,” Konkol said. “We believe this time together will nurture the spirit and soul of our campus community and far beyond.”

Darnelle Stinfort, the Student Association’s vice president, lit a candle to honor recently deceased SU students. SA president David Bruen then proceeded to read the five names of SU students who have died since Jan. 1, 2021.

After reading the names of John Lewis Aldridge, Sarah Riddle, Noah Buntain, John Goerner and Zaiden Geraige Neto, Bruen said to the audience, “we remember.”

Dr. Samuel Mukasa, SUNY-ESF’s Executive vice president and provost, read the names of ESF faculty, staff, emeriti and retirees who died during the same period of time.

Mukasa also read the name of Troy Eames, an ESF student who was killed on Feb. 7.

“ESF and SU not only share a campus, we share a community and a special bond,” Mukasa said. “Our students are your students and your students are our students.”

Muslim Chaplain Amir Durić spoke to the congregation and read a collection of verses from the Quran. He first read the verses in Arabic and then provided an English translation.

“Lord, give us wisdom, compassion, empathy and light and help us respond appropriately to darkness, grief and suffering worldwide,” Durić said. “Our Lord, bless us today and every other day.”

Following Durić, United Methodist Ecumenical Chaplain Rhonda Chester spoke to the congregation.

Chester said the congregation gathered to acknowledge the pain the group collectively feels and open themselves up to grieve the losses in both SU’s and ESF’s communities.

Remembrance Scholar Nathena Murray, a senior studying medicinal chemistry and neuroscience, also spoke at the event.

“There’s a significance in taking time to pause and be still. To focus our attention on the present, to embrace the lives of those we’ve lost and reflect on the individuals we have grown to be,” Murray said.

The ceremony ended with the group exiting Hendricks Chapel and congregating on the quad. Louis Smith, a junior Orange Seeds representative, and Lexi Chipules, a senior SUNY-ESF representative, laid a commemorative wreath.

Konkol spoke to the group to end the ceremony.

“May the Lord look upon you with favor and grant you peace this day and always.”