Service of Commemoration honors lives of those lost in SU, SUNY-ESF communities
Student Association President David Bruen read the five names of SU students who have died since Jan. 1, 2021. Read more »
Bobby Gavin’s ‘calm’ mindset in net for Syracuse started on a surfboard
In middle school, Gavin officially traded his swim trunks for a lacrosse jersey. Now, he’s a goalie for the Orange with five starts so far this season. Read more »
SU needs scheduling systems, focused students to ensure gyms becomes less crowded
Changes at the Barnes Center gym must come from both gym staff and students. Read more »