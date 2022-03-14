DPS investigating graffiti glorifying Russian invasion of Ukraine found in Shaffer Art Building

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Graffiti glorifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was reported to Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety on Sunday, according to a bias incident report.

The graffiti was found on a bulletin board in Shaffer Art Building and has since been removed, DPS wrote in the report. Included in the graffiti, which was written in Russian, was a symbol displayed on Russian military vehicles. The symbol has also been adopted as propaganda outside of Russia, DPS wrote.

“The invasion and ongoing war in Ukraine are having a significant, deep, and tangible impact on many members of our community, especially those from Ukraine and other parts of the region,” said Allen Groves, the senior vice president and chief student experience officer, in the report.

Groves said DPS is working with both state and local law enforcement, specifically the Syracuse Police Department and the New York State Police Bias Task Force, to identify who placed the graffiti in Shaffer.

According to the report, DPS has contacted the “reporting party” to gather information and provide support. The agency has also conducted other interviews since the initial report.

Groves asked anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. As of March 13, there were no identified suspects. Anyone with information can contact DPS at 315-443-2224 or report anonymously through the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian app.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.