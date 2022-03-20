Residents of Aspen Syracuse frustrated about living conditions

Mo said she and her boyfriend had to spend five hours cleaning the room when she first moved into the new apartment back in August 2021. While Aspen Syracuse staff apologized and solved certain issues on the same day, according to the email Mo’s boyfriend sent to Aspen Syracuse on Aug. 16, 2021, there hadn’t been any updates until Mo’s boyfriend reached out again a week later. The staff apologized again in an email.

When Mo’s boyfriend emailed again asking if Aspen Syracuse would provide any compensation in ways such as a one-time reduction on rent, Aspen Syracuse said it cannot offer any rent reduction but “would be happy to offer” some compensation in another form in reply to Mo’s boyfriend.

The proposed compensation was a $20 Amazon gift card.

“I told them, ‘I don’t think that’s compensation. I think that’s an insult,’” Mo told The D.O.

Aspen Syracuse ended up paying her and her boyfriend two $200 Target gift cards as compensation, Mo said.

Added charges

Jingyao Wen, Yang’s boyfriend who graduated from SUNY-ESF in May 2021, lived with Yang in Aspen Building 3 until they both moved out after their lease ended in July 2021.

Before moving out, Yang and Wen did a thorough cleaning of the entire apartment. Pictures Wen sent to The D.O. show a clean room with an empty fridge and a clean bathroom.

When Yang and Wen moved out, Aspen Syracuse informed them they would deduct $450 for paint damages from the $1,729 security and pet deposit. Aspen Syracuse staff said they needed to repaint the walls as there were traces of friction between a table and the wall, Wen said.

Wen consulted with legal services at SUNY Buffalo, where he is currently a graduate student in urban planning. The legal counsel he reached out to said the landlord should be responsible for the cost in this case, he said. After receiving no updates from Aspen Syracuse, Wen filed a small claim lawsuit against Aspen Syracuse in Syracuse City Court in September 2021. Wen said he expects the trial to start this summer.

“Aspen Heights Syracuse took $450 out of my deposit for no reason. I didn’t do any damage to the wall, but they charge me $450 to repaint the whole bedroom and common area,” Wen wrote in the nature of claim in the application form for the claim.

Mo and Lin said charging security deposits is typical among landlords in the U.S. But they’ve also heard many residents of Aspen Syracuse say they couldn’t get a full refund for that deposit for a variety of reasons.

“If they charge based on clearly, reasonably listed items and communicate between each other, then I think that’s OK,” Mo said.

Based on the law, landlords are responsible for normal wear and tear while the tenants are responsible for any damages, said Christopher Burke, an attorney and the director of Student Legal Services, a legal service funded by SU students through their undergraduate and graduate student activity fee.

According to the city of Syracuse’s Property Conservation Code, Section 27-125, a landlord has 21 days since the end date of the lease to return the security deposit or to provide an itemized list of what the damages are and the reason for the charge. The landlord may only claim such funds as “reasonably necessary” to remedy tenant defaults or repair damages caused by tenants that are beyond normal wear and tear. If the landlord doesn’t provide the itemized list within 21 days, the full amount of security deposit will be returned to the tenant.

Such a security deposit cannot exceed one month’s rent, according to the Residential Tenants’ Rights Guide issued by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Actions taken

Mo said she is organizing SU international students who live in Aspen Syracuse to spread the word to university departments. Ava Hu, an Aspen Syracuse resident and the editor-in-chief of WeMedia Lab, a Chinese-based new media platform serving the SU Chinese international community, wrote in a column on March 10 that Chinese international students living in Aspen Syracuse have jointly reached out to many SU departments and law enforcement agencies.

Eric Nestor, SU’s director of apartment and off-campus living, wrote in an email to The D.O. that his office will work with students who live or are interested in living off campus by discussing as well as reviewing options and resources to address the concerns they may have within their living environment.

“This can span topics of lease agreements, support through Student Legal Services, rent and budgeting, landlord and tenant relations, roommate conflict and general safety measures,” Nestor wrote. “We will also collaborate with campus partners, such as the Department of Public Safety, to provide workshops relevant to off-campus students. Any student seeking support or guidance on any aspect of off-campus living is encouraged to reach out to us.”

After the Monday robbery, Tang reached out to Aspen Syracuse about moving out of the apartment. But based on the lease of Aspen Syracuse, residents who move out before the lease expires will still be charged the full amount of monthly rental installments until the end of the lease term.

“Based on the concern of security of (A)spen, inconvenience of elevators, many times car crashed by people from outside, I am so disappointed and my life has been threaten(ed) already. Due to all the things happened above, I would like to move out as soon as possible,” Tang wrote in an email to the property management at 1:52 a.m on March 8.

Property Manager Walker wrote him back 17 hours later with the following:

“I have been trying to reach you about last night’s occurrence in Building 1s garage but I do not have a working phone number on file for you. I am so sorry to hear about the experience and wanted to let you know we have heighted our security on property by double. I have been working diligently with our hired security company, Syracuse Police Department and on property courtesy officers and staff all day to ensure the safety of you and our other residents. I am available to you at anytime so please let me know if I can assist you or if you have any questions.”

At 7 p.m. on March 10, DPS Officer Joe Shanley met with around 15 Chinese international student residents at Aspen Syracuse. Shanley told residents that while Aspen Syracuse is not part of the department’s jurisdiction, DPS has been working with SPD on enhancing the security measures of the neighborhood, increasing its presence and adding patrols on the Aspen property.