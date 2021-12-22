Former Virginia goalie Bobby Gavin reportedly joins Syracuse men’s lacrosse

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

After entering the transfer portal last Friday, former Virginia goalie Bobby Gavin is reportedly joining Syracuse, according to Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders.

Gavin made two starts and eight appearances as a freshman in the 2021 season, recording a total of 29 saves on the year. He received ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors after making 13 saves against Army. The Cavaliers won that game 14-9.

Gavin’s second-best performance came the following week against Loyola Maryland, when he had nine saves in Virginia’s 15-12 win. For most of the season, Gavin was UVA’s backup behind USILA All-American honorable mention Alex Rode, who was No. 1 in the nation with 212 saves, setting a Cavaliers single-season record.

The Orange currently have four goalies on their 2021-22 roster and each of those players will be in their second or third year on the team. SU still hasn’t announced who will replace long starter Drake Porter’s goalie position, giving Gavin a chance at the starting spot in February.

Syracuse’s defense struggled all of last season with Porter in the cage, allowing 20 or more goals in two games for the first time since 1977. At a fall scrimmage, new defensive coordinator and former Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Pietramala said that Orange would change their defensive strategy, looking to improve from finishing as the 54th-best defense nationally last year.