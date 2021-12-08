SU should do everything it can to avoid returning to hybrid learning

On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization named the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus a “variant of concern.”

Early reports on the omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa, have deemed the variant as being more contagious than the delta variant. Although the variant is thought to be less severe, though. The spread of the variant and surrounding media attention have induced fears that Syracuse University may return to a hybrid model of learning for the spring semester.

During the 2020-21 academic year, SU adopted a hybrid model of learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of staff and students.

Several changes were made to the university’s traditional learning environment during this time. This included, but was not limited to, holding some classes and office hours online instead of in person, implementing mask and social distancing requirements in classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and holding finals remotely.

Reflecting on his experiences with hybrid learning, SU sophomore Jesse Lieblein said that he would have enjoyed his classes more if they were in person. “While it was very convenient to get out of bed and get on a Zoom call, it was very hard to pay attention to what the professors were saying during the online lectures,” he said.

Bianca Perez, a junior at SU, held a similar sentiment. Though she was initially relieved that SU was offering a hybrid learning option, she found that “staying engaged in online classes was a bit of a challenge at first and took some getting used to.”

Given the difficulties that online classes had holding students’ attention, and the difficult adjustment period for SU’s staff and students, it is imperative that the university does everything in its power to prevent a return to hybrid learning during the upcoming spring semester.

SU has a number of steps it can take to stop the spread of the omicron variant on campus, and a subsequent return to hybrid learning. It can submit students to weekly COVID testing, ban visitors from dormitories or limit the number of dining hall patrons.

To the university’s credit, it has started taking steps towards ensuring that full in-person learning will be able to continue during the spring semester.



On Monday, the university announced in a campus-wide email that it would require all eligible students, faculty and staff to receive a booster shot before the start of the spring semester. All students must also participate in arrival testing as soon as they return to campus, regardless of vaccination status, the email said.

Students must remain vigilant if they wish to prevent a return to hybrid learning. Precautions that students should take include getting tested regularly, staying home if they feel sick, obtaining their booster shots and continuing to wear masks indoors and in high-volume areas.

Hybrid learning was a temporary solution to a problem that, at the time, had no clear solution. Now that there are vaccines and policies in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, SU should take any measures necessary to prevent the spread of the omicron variant on campus, and a subsequent to hybrid learning.

Evan Butow is a sophomore magazine, news and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].