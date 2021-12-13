1st case of omicron variant confirmed in Onondaga County

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Onondaga County, officials announced Monday.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta announced this afternoon that Upstate Medical University sequenced the first case of the variant in the county, syracuse.com reported. The patient was sick in late November and had mild symptoms.

Gupta said the presence of the omicron variant in Onondaga County should not be a surprise, syracuse.com reported.

“While we are worried about how omicron will impact our lives, it is very important for everyone to remember the predominant circulating virus in our community is still delta and it’s creating havoc,” Gupta said.

The variant was first identified in New York on Dec. 2.

The World Health Organization identified the omicron variant as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26. New York state’s newly implemented mask mandate, which requires masks unless COVID-19 vaccination status is proven, went into effect Monday.

Syracuse University reported 74 active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 36 new cases on Monday.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.