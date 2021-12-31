New York state extends indoor mask mandate until Feb. 1

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a press release an extension of the statewide mask-or-vaccine mandate until Feb. 1, 2022, on Friday.

The state previously re-implemented the mask mandate from Dec. 13, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022, due to the spread of the omicron variant as well as the rising positivity and hospitalization rate in the state.

Hochul previously said the state would reevaluate the mandate by Jan. 15, 2022.

The mandate requires people above the age of 2 to wear a mask in all public spaces unless the businesses or venues require proof of vaccination for anyone 12 or older.

Hochul also announced the federal government will send a 35-member Disaster Medical Assistance Team to SUNY Upstate Medical University.

SUNY and CUNY schools will require all students to get a booster shot and submit a negative test result upon returning to campus, Hochul said in the release. Masks will be required in all public campus indoor spaces as well.

New York state added 76,555 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 17.9%, according to state data. Currently, 82.9% New York adults have been fully vaccinated.

Syracuse University delayed the start of the spring 2022 semester a week until Jan. 24, 2022. The university is requiring all eligible students, faculty and staff to get a booster shot before returning for the spring. All students will also need to submit a negative test result in addition to the mandatory arrival testing.

“We can get through this surge through targeted actions, partnerships with local leaders, and by taking common sense steps to keep us all safe,” Hochul said in the press release. “Get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask indoors.”