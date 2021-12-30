Editor’s picks: The top podcasts of 2021

In 2021, The Daily Orange Podcast section delved into stories about name, image and likeness, racism on campus, the I-81 community grid and many other topics important to the Syracuse community.

The Podcast section selected some of the most significant episodes from the year. Here are our picks.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch discusses her year-long, 97-page review of The Department of Public Safety in a conversation with Michael Sessa.

Also in this episode, Marnie Muñoz and Chris Hippensteel look back on the #NotAgainSU occupation of Crouse-Hinds Hall one year later, Cori Dill discusses D.O. Opinion’s Black Voices project and Chris Scarglato talks about how Syracuse’s Black Artist Collective has created a space for artists of color to share resources.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, Marnie Muñoz speaks with Maggie Hicks about the plans to dismantle the I-81 viaduct — and how the project is stoking residents’ fears of displacement. Also in this episode, Muñoz and Sarah Alessandrini discuss why some SU faculty believe a diversification fund isn’t enough to foster diversity at the university, and Mandy Kraynak explains Greek life’s virtual recruitment.

One year of COVID-19.

A year of quarantines, of separation, of loneliness. A year of missed opportunities and missing friends. A year of wastewater surveillance and surveillance testing, of lost time and lost loved ones. A year of doubt, and of unexpected goodbyes.

On this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, Marnie Muñoz sits down with the D.O.’s spring 2020 news team — Sarah Alessandrini, Maggie Hicks and Chris Hippensteel — to discuss how the last year has impacted the SU community.

In March, a gunman opened fire in three separate Asian American-owned massage parlors, killing eight people. The killings follow a year of rising hate crimes directed against Asian Americans, including several incidents at Syracuse University.

In this edition of The Daily Orange Podcast, Marnie Muñoz sits down with Francis Tang and Isaac Ryu to discuss their experiences with anti-Asian racism in the U.S.

Before this fall, SU had 21 jerseys hanging in the rafters of the Carrier Dome, but none were from female athletes. This episode of the D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, examines Syracuse Athletics plans to retire a woman’s jersey.

The Board of Trustees proposed getting rid of student housing on South Campus. It’s been met with opposition.

In this edition of The Daily Orange podcast, Marnie Muñoz and Chris Hippensteel discuss students’ reaction to the Board of Trustees’ proposal. Also in this episode, Maggie Hicks discusses what marijuana legalization means for New York state and Mandy Kraynak breaks down how SU Abroad is reaching students at home.

Syracuse resident Matilda Joslyn Gage was on the forefront of the suffragette movement, but is excluded from most history books due to her radical ideas at the time. These high school girls are continuing her legacy.

On this episode of “Peeling it Back,” The D.O. sits down with high school students Chadani Timsina and Abby Kambhampaty, who are part of the Gage Ambassadors for Human Rights program. Run by the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation, the program engages high school girls in community activism and service. The two high school girls discuss what it’s like to participate in the program virtually and the community engagement initiatives they’ve done such as rallies against hate crimes and publishing study guides about history left out of the common curriculum.

Police officers from multiple agencies shot and killed Judson Albahm, a 17-year-old, as he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Following his death, activists in the city demanded justice and substantive change in how Syracuse law enforcement responds to mental health issues.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, Marnie Muñoz sits down with Maggie Hicks to discuss what activists and experts say needs to change about how police respond to mental health crises in Syracuse. Also in this episode, Amy Nakamura talks about how Newhouse graduate and journalist Mitchell Kuga’s Asian and gay identity influences his writing, and Louis Platt runs down how students feel about Five Guys opening on Marshall Street.

Despite missing an entire season battling with breast cancer, Tiana Mangakahia finished her Syracuse career as the program’s all-time leader in assists. In this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, The D.O. exclusively talks with Mangakahia about her historic career at SU and what lies ahead in the WNBA.

Safety concerns. Recent bias incidents. Tuition prices. These are some of the reasons students have transferred from SU.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, Francis Tang examines why some SU students decided to transfer.

Also in this episode, Shantel Guzman speaks about SU’s decision to adopt a test-optional policy through the 2022-23 year.

In July, the passing of name, image and likeness legislation allowed collegiate athletes to profit off their name and brand. Syracuse men’s basketball players such as Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider have already made deals with both local and national brands like The Players Trunk.

In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, men’s basketball beat writer Gaurav Shetty discusses the implications for how SU athletes have navigated this new landscape and its opportunities.