Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard III and others navigate age of name, image, likeness

In July, the passing of name, image and likeness legislation allowed collegiate athletes to profit off their name and brand. Syracuse men’s basketball players such as Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider have already made deals with both local and national brands like The Players Trunk.

In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, men’s basketball beat writer Gaurav Shetty discusses the implications for how SU athletes have navigated this new landscape and its opportunities.

Arabdho Majumder is our host, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor, Anthony Alandt is our assistant digital editor and RJ Frahm and Matt Wrigley are our associate producers.

