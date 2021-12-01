Don’t tear down statues. It’s our duty to preserve American history

Vague allusions to social justice have become a political cudgel used to deface any and all symbols of our republic, whether that is Thomas Jefferson, George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. Lawmakers latch onto the flaws of these men, and rioters fill in the gaps by tearing down monuments. People have made an enemy of our forefathers by demanding the past be viewed through a lens of modern morality.

Somewhere in between the patriot and the progressive is the enabler. The one who will happily tiptoe around controversy and let these monuments fade from public view. The enablers could not be more wrong. Our republic is not a curiosity. It is not a museum exhibit to be locked away and brought out under special circumstances. Our monuments and memorials tell the story of who we are, for better or for worse.

Part of advancing as a civilization is being able to look back and realize how far we have journeyed forwards. For figures like Christopher Columbus, a statue of whom exists right here in Syracuse, we recognize him as an important figure in our history, who kicked off the chain of events that would birth the country we know today. The question of whether to celebrate figures like Columbus is the question of whether America deserves to be celebrated. While many would say neither deserves to be celebrated, others have a much different tune.

Loading…

For Robert Gardino ’61, the subject hits very close to home. A proud Italian-American, he sits on the board of the Columbus Monument Corporation and is an outspoken advocate for preserving Syracuse’s Columbus statue.

Advertisement



“The zeitgeist between the Italian and Columbus is a symbol of their coming here and escaping the horrors of Southern Italy,” he said.

Gardino grew up in a much different America than today. He recalled the bigotry and hardship that his family faced, and what the statue meant to him as a child.

“Columbus was a symbol that you could make it, and that you loved this country.”

For someone like Robert Gardino, this is not “just a statue.” It is a way to remember those who sacrificed everything to come to this country, and a crucial reminder of the blessings that it offers.

For Jefferson and Columbus, for Washington and Lincoln, for those who charted the course of history and delivered America to us, we ought to celebrate. For all that is remarkable about this country, it should be our duty to preserve it, here in Syracuse and in the rest of the U.S.

Augustus LeRoux is a junior history major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].