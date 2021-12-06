College students must oppose big money in politics

The November election in 2020 cost $14 billion, more than twice what the presidential and congressional elections cost just four years earlier. Most of the money (as usual) came from a tiny group of wealthy donors. Very little came from students or young people.

Money from big donors dominates our elections. Policies and laws that benefit those donors are adopted by the people whose campaigns they funded. But problems such as gun violence, climate change and the rising cost of college are not properly addressed and continue to get worse.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, 19 states have passed more than 30 laws making it harder for Americans to vote. Voter suppression laws can limit the days and hours available for early voting, make absentee ballots even more difficult to obtain and require that voters provide special identification. Many Syracuse University students and residents of the larger Syracuse community are hurt by laws like these.



As a college student, this situation is incredibly frustrating. I’m angry that my voice does not compete with the political power of the ultra-rich. And I worry about my peers who have their right to vote limited by new state laws.

But I have hope, too. I know that there’s a growing outcry from millions of young Americans who are fed up with phony claims of voter fraud and the denial of legitimate election results that undermine our voices within our democracy. As students it is our responsibility to ensure the strength of our democracy.

Students play a huge role in bringing these issues to light. Right now we can urge politicians to support real solutions to big political money and voter suppression. The “Freedom To Vote Act” has been filibustered in the Senate by Republican leadership who refuse to allow a vote on the act. The act, as well as others such as the “John Lewis Voter Advancement Act,” would address many of the problems in our voting system and make elections more inclusive and fair.

I hope my fellow SU students will join me in calling and writing our Congressional representatives with the message that we want both bills passed. You can also make a difference by joining the Democracy Matters chapter here at SU, and you can email me at [email protected] for more information, because democracy matters!

Nicolas Mingione ‘22