SU reports proportionally more new cases for employees than students in November

Syracuse University reported over twice as many new cases of COVID-19 for employees, proportionally, in comparison to the school’s student body so far in the month of November.

Out of the 21,772 students at SU, there were 57 reported new student COVID-19 cases during November. In the same month, there were 28 new reported employee cases from SU’s 5,297 employees. If the two different populations were of equal size, there would be over two times more reported employee cases than new student cases at the university.

There were also proportionally more cases among SU employees in comparison to SU’s student population in October and August while school was in session.

Only the month of September had proportionally more student cases than employee cases. There were 426 new student cases reported during the month, making up over 72% of all new student cases throughout the semester. There were only 42 reported employee COVID-19 cases.

The university reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 for employees on Monday, the highest number of new employee cases reported for the fall 2021 semester, though this report came after a 10-day hiatus in reporting for Thanksgiving break.

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

Throughout the entirety of the semester so far, students have proportionally had more new cases of COVID-19 in comparison to SU employees. The university has reported 705 new COVID-19 cases over the entire semester, and of those cases, 586 were among students and 119 were employees of the university.