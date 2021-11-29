SU to expand size of COVID-19 randomized testing groups

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University students have been returning to campus from outside Syracuse after Thanksgiving break. On Nov. 19, before the break, SU reported 20 active COVID-19 cases. The Daily Orange asked students how they feel about COVID-19 safety while returning to campus.

Some students said they are hoping that their peers continue to be conscious about wearing their masks. Sam Kogan, a freshman in the Newhouse School of Public Communications, said wearing a mask is still a necessary precaution.

“Just because it’s almost Christmas time doesn’t mean we get to relax. COVID is still a big issue in our country … We got to stay strong and we’ll eventually get over it,” Kogan said.

Sophia Clinton, a sophomore in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, said she is disappointed in the way that the university has been testing for COVID-19.

“I feel like it doesn’t really represent the study body very well,” Clinton said. “In general, I think we’ve been doing better (with COVID-19), but I think this could be because we don’t have all the numbers (from mandatory weekly testing).”

A university spokesperson said in an email statement to The D.O. that beginning Monday, the university will take actions to prepare and react to better ensure a safe return to campus. These actions include remaining at the “RED” level, which will continue SU’s requirement to wear a mask indoors and outdoors while in the presence of others.

The spokesperson also said the university plans to increase the percentage of the campus population who is selected for random testing. The university said it hopes this measure will give them better insight into infection level so it can best respond, if necessary.

The university spokesperson said SU will also enhance wastewater testing, encourage community members to get a booster shot and prepare to expand testing center hours and capacity “if early data suggests a more aggressive community testing protocol is warranted.”

Pratik Parihar, a first-year master’s student in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, also said now is not the time to relax. He said since getting the vaccine, people have begun to take COVID-19 protocols lightly in public settings.

“People are taking this for granted,” Parihar said.

A new coronavirus variant, omicron, was first identified in South Africa and is now causing concern all around the world. Scientists are trying to figure out how contagious this variant is and if it will impact vaccine efficacy. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency ahead of this potential spike of the omicron variant.

Parihar said he is especially cautious of COVID-19 because of the new variant.

“With the new variants popping up, mask policy has to stay,” he said.

Azmery Afnan, a first-year Ph.D. student at SUNY-ESF, said that variants should play a factor in mask-wearing policy. He said as variants begin to spread on a regular basis, wearing masks will help keep everybody safe.

Christina Kaden, a freshman in Newhouse, said she wants students to be considerate of the variant. “With the new variant, it’s (made COVID-19) a lot more stressful. But I’m hopeful that things should be better, if not the same, prior to (Thanksgiving) break.”

With the large number of flu cases at SU, averaging 40-50 cases per day, some students are worried the university, specifically the Barnes Center at The Arch, is only focusing on COVID-19 and brushing other illnesses under the rug. Sophia Darsch, a sophomore in Newhouse and Maxwell, said the Barnes Center only cares if a student has COVID-19.

“They’ve laxed the regulations a lot. But then again, health-wise, COVID is the only thing that they care about,” Darsch said.

Molly Gross, a senior in Falk College, said although she feels safe, she thinks it would have been a good idea for the university to test all students for COVID-19 before returning back to campus after Thanksgiving break. However, she said she knows this is a big ask considering the university is no longer doing weekly COVID-19 testing.

Some SU students feel as though the university has done a good job handling COVID-19 on campus. Isabelle Lewis, a sophomore in ECS, said she believes the university is taking necessary precautions.

“(Compared to my friends’ schools), Syracuse has done a really good job with mandating masks and making sure everyone is following the rules,” Lewis said.

Ainsley Maclachlan, a sophomore in Falk College, said although traveling over Thanksgiving break could increase the risk of getting COVID-19, she is not too concerned and feels safe with the low COVID-19 numbers on campus.

Aidan Headrick, a junior in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, said he hasn’t thought about COVID-19 since returning back to school from break.

“In all honesty, I am so focused on just finals and school and stuff that I haven’t thought about it (COVID-19 worries) at all.”