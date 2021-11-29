Syracuse sees 4 days of snowfall over Thanksgiving break

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

This November, the city of Syracuse experienced four days of recorded snowfall over Syracuse University’s Thanksgiving break, a total of 3 inches of snowfall.

Syracuse first saw snow over break on Monday, Nov. 22. The city had 0.6 inches of snow, 0.1 more than the National Weather Service deemed “normal” at that time.

On Tuesday, it snowed 1.6 inches in the city, 1.1 inches more than normal.

Syracuse saw no snow on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures averaging in the 30s and not exceeding 40.

There were 0.5 inches of snow on Friday, which is consistent with previous years’ snowfall on this day. Last year, however, the city had no snow on this date.

Finally, on Saturday, Syracuse had 0.3 inches of snow, half the normal amount. Last year, Syracuse didn’t see snowfall on this date.

From 1999-2020, Syracuse averaged 8.1 total inches of snowfall in the month of November. Included in this average is data from November 2019, when the city had 6.6 inches, and in November 2018, where Syracuse had 22.8 inches of snow.

Hannah Ferrera | Asst. Digital Editor

In November of last year, Syracuse only saw 1.6 inches of snow, but Syracuse has had more snowfall so far this month, with 3.4 inches of total snow.

From 1999-2020, Syracuse experienced an average of 3.4 inches of the highest snowfall in the month of November. The most was in 2016 when the city experienced 18.3 inches of snow in one day in November. In 2020, Syracuse saw 0.7 inches for the highest snowfall.

In 2020, Syracuse experienced 1.6 inches of snow in the month of November. As of Saturday, Syracuse has seen 3.4 inches of total snowfall throughout the month. The average for the month of November from 2007-21 is 6.1 — 2.7 inches more than the city has seen so far.

Last year, Syracuse’s highest recorded day of snowfall had 3.6 inches of snow, 4.1 inches below the average.

On average, the Syracuse area has 30.8 inches of snow in December. In 2020, Syracuse saw only 13.2 total inches of snowfall that month. In 2019, there were 23.5 inches of snowfall, and in 2018 there were 14.7 inches.