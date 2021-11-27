SU’s offense sinks final chance at bowl eligibility in loss to No. 20 Pitt

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Like in its losses against Louisville and NC State, Syracuse’s breakdown against No. 20 Pittsburgh happened in the first half. And like in last week’s loss against the Wolfpack, it came during the second quarter.

When quarterback Garrett Shrader found Devaughn Cooper open over the middle, it looked like Cooper would break into Pitt territory for a big gain. But then Cooper lost the football. Sirvocea Dennis scooped it up, giving the Panthers good field position in a 7-7 game.

Then, Pittsburgh’s star quarterback, Kenny Pickett, hit Jordan Addison for a touchdown, giving the Panthers their first lead of the game. Syracuse was called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on its next drive, which ended with a three-and-out and a punt from the back of its end zone. Running back Sean Tucker received no touches on the possession.

The lack of offensive production from Tucker and the rest of SU’s offense was symbolic for how much of the game went for the Orange offensively. Syracuse picked up only 242 yards and 14 first downs, and its poor play in the second quarter led to its 31-14 loss. Tucker finished with only 29 yards on 13 carries, only his third time this season with less than 100 rushing yards, and by far his worst performance in the most critical game of SU’s season.

Pittsburgh (10-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast) scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the third quarter to keep the Orange (5-7, 2-6) at bay throughout the remainder of the second half. The loss kept Syracuse from picking up bowl eligibility for the first time in three years, and concluded a once-hopeful season with a deflating defeat at home.

SU’s offense — like its defense — struggled in its last two games against Louisville and NC State. Quarterback Garrett Shrader recorded three straight games with less than 100 passing yards, the first time a Syracuse quarterback had done that since Terrel Hunt in 2013. Shrader missed on short throws with tight coverage and open throws in the middle of the field while rarely testing defenders with deep passes. The quarterback struggled to get into a passing rhythm in both games, a significant concern he had to overcome on Saturday night.

The Orange’s only two touchdowns last Saturday came on touchdowns runs from Shrader and Tucker. And Pitt, like NC State, had one of the top rushing defenses in the ACC. The Panthers entered the game top in the conference, allowing just 98.1 yards on the ground per game, 26 yards better than the Wolfpack’s season average. Pittsburgh was focused coming into the game on slowing SU’s two runners, while recognizing its passing attack wasn’t as strong.

“Those are the two guys we have to stop,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said before the game. “It’s going to be a two-headed monster there. They don’t throw it like (ACC passing yards leader) Virginia, but they’re going to try to run it down your throat.”

On its first drive of the game, SU gave Tucker five handoffs, but Shrader was able to throw the ball — mainly to Courtney Jackson out of the slot — and the Orange took a 7-0 lead after holding onto the ball for the first 7:30 minutes of the first quarter. Shrader had a 17-yard completion to Jackson early in the drive, and capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown throw after the quarterback faked a draw play out of the shotgun. It was Syracuse’s first passing touchdown since Shrader’s 45-yard, game-winning pass to beat Virginia Tech on Oct. 23.

Syracuse’s defense, meanwhile, was focused on stopping Pickett. The senior came into Saturday ranked top-five nationally in both passing yards (3,857) and touchdowns (36). His ability to find Addison helped the Panthers clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game before Thanksgiving weekend even arrived.

“Kenny Pickett … to me is going to be a number one draft pick, he’s the best quarterback in the ACC,” head coach Dino Babers said before the game.

Pickett registered 209 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Addison notched 11 receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive back Garrett Williams spent time preparing for Addison during pregame warmups at the 45-yard line, pretending to defend different routes without a receiver in front of him.

Williams’ pregame work paid off early. Syracuse’s defense was able to shut down Pickett and the Panthers on their first two drives, with the first one ending on downs after a pass intended for Lucas Krull fell incomplete, and the second one after Pickett was flushed out of the pocket and forced to throw out bounds with no receivers open. Chestnut and Williams did a good job early of breaking through Pittsburgh’s blockers out wide to shut down screen passes.

Pitt entered the game averaging the most points per game (43.9) in the ACC, but finished the first half with only 14 points. Pickett threw a 15-yard touchdown off a screen pass midway through the second quarter that tied the game and later in the quarter, hit Addison off play action, and the sophomore easily beat Aman Greenwood in coverage, hauling in the pass for his FBS-leading 16th receiving touchdown of the season.

Then in the third quarter, Pitt ran three straight screen passes for Addison, and the receiver took the last of them for a five-yard touchdown. Addison got a key block on the edge from Shocky Jacques-Louis on Duce Chestnut, and bowed in the end zone after recording his second touchdown of the game. It put the Panthers up 28-7 with 20 minutes left in Syracuse’s season.

Then after those 20 minutes were up, SU’s season was over. Outside of a touchdown drive toward the end of the third quarter, the Orange only got 10 first downs after their first-quarter touchdown, costing them a chance at even competing late against the Panthers, and blowing any chance of picking up bowl eligibility.

The loss ensures that for the third consecutive year, Syracuse will not be playing in a bowl game. Despite Tucker’s historic breakout season, the Orange’s offense couldn’t manufacture enough in their final three losses of the season, leading to Syracuse again likely missing out on late-December football.