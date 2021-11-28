Chrislyn Carr’s 20 points lead Syracuse to a 79-57 win over Colgate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Colgate’s Alexa Broide backed off Syracuse’s guard Chrislyn Carr as the final seconds of the first half ticked away. With 45 seconds left, Chryslyn Carr barrelled through the paint and lofted a shot that bounced off the back rim twice before Broide rebounded the ball.

But 20 seconds later, Syracuse had one final possession looking to catch the Raiders on the fast break once again. Colgate’s Geddy Rerko turned the ball over in the offensive zone, and Syracuse sent a full-court pass along the left side of the arc for Chrislyn. She attempted a 3-pointer, getting the shot off untouched and sank her 16th point of the game to send Syracuse into halftime with a 43-25 lead.

Syracuse’s (3-4, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) speed was too much for Colgate (1-5) to handle as it cruised to a 79-57 victory. Coming off a winless run at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament where the Orange could not effectively use its speed, it appeared to be in its element against the Raiders, playing its faced paced game it has relied on all season.

Colgate escaped the opening quarter down just four-points. Success from beyond the arc and some Syracuse foul trouble saw Colgate lead for the majority of the first quarter. After a fast courtesy of Jenna Paul’s eight points in the opening three minutes, including back-to-back 3’s. Paul was Colgate’s leader from beyond the arc two seasons ago at 66%, and is once again their leader from long range at just below 50% on 19 attempts.

Paul helped Colgate to an early 12-6 lead. Then Christianna Carr committed her second personal foul and Taylor Golembiewski sunk another 3 for Colgate and the Raiders extended that lead to 16-11.

Shortly after, Syracuse recorded two quick steals and resorted to its fast-paced play as Colgate’s offensive pressure diminished. Chrislyn Carr swiped the ball from Colgate’s Morgan McMahon and converted the layup. Then on Colgate’s ensuing rebound in their own zone, Najé Murray recorded a steal of her own and baked in a close range 2-pointer with just under four minutes remaining. Chrislyn then used her speed once again, barreling inside the paint between the Raiders defense and lobbed in another 2-pointer to give Syracuse its first lead of the game at 17-16.

Syracuse entered Sunday’s game after finishing dead last among the eight-team field at Battle 4 Atlantis. But the Orange improved in different areas throughout the tournament, through its season-low eight turnovers against Minnesota, or their 50% 3-point field-goal percentage against Buffalo.

Halfway through the third quarter, Syracuse similarly made half of its three-point field goal attempts going 8-for-16. Much like in the loss to the Bulls, the Orange relied heavily on Chrislyn’s long-range shooting, who made 2-of-3 attempts. This was especially crucial as Christianna Carr’s minutes became limited as she recorded three personal fouls.

Syracuse still improved its rebounding consistency, despite not having a true center. Alaysia Styles has assumed the role of “center by committee”, splitting time with Eboni Walker throughout the opening portion of the season. But with Walker not dressed, Styles played nearly every minute of Sunday’s game and recorded a season-high 15 rebounds.

Styles’ rebounding luck came with Colgate’s slow and almost static movement within Syracuse’s zone, which led to multiple shot-clock violations and air balls from the Raiders. Many times, Colgate stacked the left side of its offensive zone, leaving Styles plenty of space to record her eight defensive rebounds.

Although Syracuse’s lead gradually increased throughout the game, acting head coach Vonn Read opted to keep the Orange’s usual starting five out on the court, with five players eclipsing 30 minutes played. This was largely due to the absence of key substitutes Jayla Thornton and Walker, and SU’s top returner Priscilla Willaims, each out with injuries. Without those players, Syracuse’s rotation sacrificed size for added speed, especially in transition, as Alaina Rice led the team with four steals.

After facing opponents such as a stronger, faster Notre Dame, a ranked South Florida and Buffalo team that exposed Syracuse in transition, the Orange’s commanding win over Colgate re-introduced the quick style of play Read has emphasized all season.