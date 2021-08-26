DPS investigating offensive graffiti found in Shaw Hall

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating offensive graffiti reported in Shaw Hall on Wednesday, according to a recent DPS bias incident report.

The graffiti, which was written on a whiteboard, was reported to be offensive to the transgender community.

Since the graffiti was reported, DPS has canvassed the area the whiteboard is located, reviewed camera footage and offered services to the impacted student.

“Syracuse University and the Department of Public Safety will not tolerate hate of any kind. We are working to identify the person or persons responsible for this behavior,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the report.

There are no suspects for the incident, as of Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement



DPS is asking that anyone with information regarding the graffiti to contact them at 315-443-2224. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can report tips to the department through the Rave Guardian app or the Silent Witness tool.