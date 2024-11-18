UU announces Emergency Intercom podcast as fall show guest

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union has announced its fall performing arts show, which will feature the Emergency Intercom podcast duo as its special guest. The duo, Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips, joke about relatable situations like seasonal depression and housing troubles.

“There is no emergency, but there is an intense need for attention, so maybe listen up … You don’t want to know what happens if you don’t,” the podcast’s Spotify blurb reads.

Launched in July 2021, Emergency Intercom has over 73 million total views on platforms like YouTube and Spotify. The show will be in Goldstein Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m and doors open at 7:45 p.m.

The duo moved to a studio in Los Angeles this May, and living in the city gives them plenty of comedic material. They have welcomed guests on their podcast such as actor Finn Wolfhard, influencer Devon Lee Carson and singer Conan Gray. Recently, the two have entered the fashion world partnering with brands like Miu Miu, Prada and Balenciaga.

Tickets are on sale now via your Student MyCuse account and are free for SU/SUNY ESF students with a valid university ID. The JMA Wireless Dome’s bag policy will be in effect for the event. Tickets are first-come first-serve and are used to facilitate entry, but do not guarantee admission.