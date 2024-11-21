Students define Thanksgiving spreads with their own cultural classics

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Smells of turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie typically fill an American home on Thanksgiving. All across the country, family and friends gather at dinner tables – likely with some version of the same menu.

But some Syracuse University students have different Thanksgiving food traditions. Eating foods from their family’s culture along with the classic American spread creates a blend of their heritage and home in the U.S.

“I don’t necessarily think it has to be specific to the pilgrims and the Mayflower,” junior Kaltra Qilleri said. “I think it can be done in any way, depending on what your culture is.”

In responses to a Google form, students told the Daily Orange about their non-traditional additions to dinner. One student makes fun of her vegan sister who eats Tofurky. Another student eats lumpia — a Filipino spring roll — with their mashed potatoes and turkey; another eats Puerto Rican bacalao, or salted cod.

Qilleri is a first-generation American, and both her parents immigrated from Albania. Her Thanksgiving table includes lamb with spinach and cheese pies. For traditional Thanksgiving foods like green beans or stuffing, her family adds some Albanian flare with herbs like oregano or rosemary.

Qilleri wasn’t sure people were familiar with Albanian food, which she said is a mix between Middle Eastern food and Greek food, Qilleri said.

Her family still makes a Thanksgiving turkey, with Qilleri’s mom taking the initiative and her helping out. Qilleri is tasked with chopping vegetables, mixing ingredients or finding a not-too-sweet dessert recipe.

“Thank God she lets me in the kitchen,” Qilleri said.

Junior Ava Downey’s Thanksgiving days growing up were a similar experience. Some friends would ask her if she celebrated the holiday since her family is from France. They do, and their meal choice is bouilleture d’anguilles, or eel stew, which is popular in northern France.

Downey’s grandmother marinades the eel with red wine and cognac the night before. Then, she mixes it in a stew with vegetables, which masks some of the eel flavor. Downey called the dish an “acquired taste.”

“It’s cool because it’s a mix of both cultures, and it shows that you can still appreciate the traditions of one country, but then also hold true to your roots,” Downey said.

Fellow student Drin Kumi has a traditional spread, which he first described as “boring.” His Thanksgiving meal omits some classics preferentially — he puts less turkey on his plate because it’s simply “not that good.”

“We might miss out on some dishes but (it is) by choice,” Kumi said.

Freshman Bella Roberts has a large family gathering with the standard Thanksgiving foods, including her favorite: mashed potatoes. But this year, she’s going to Florida. The last time she was there for the holiday, her grandma’s neighborhood country club had a buffet.

Some students told The D.O. about non-food traditions, too. At one student’s Thanksgiving celebration, whoever makes turkey has the honor of wearing a turkey hat while cooking the meal. Another has two separate full Thanksgiving meals.

For all the students The D.O. spoke with, family was one of the biggest parts of the celebration.

“It’s just getting with family, getting together, spending the day together, having a nice meal and just checking in with everyone,” Kumi said.

Qilleri said 20 of her family members usually get together for Thanksgiving, but their biggest holiday is Christmas, when the celebrations double in size.

“Every holiday that we get an opportunity to celebrate, we always go all out because it’s just an opportunity for us to go crazy, see everybody,” Qilleri said.

Sophomore Sarah Ishmael has a more intimate gathering than those of Qilleri and Roberts. With just her parents and grandparents, Ishmael has the full traditional meal, with an emphasis on macaroni and cheese.

This year, Ishmael and her friends will share a potluck in Syracuse since they’re staying on campus for the break. She’s excited to make baked macaroni and cheese and cornbread for the potluck, but said she’ll miss her family. Earlier this month, she tried out a cornbread recipe for the Citrus Dolls’ Friendsgiving event. It was a hit.

While many students on campus will still have a traditional Thanksgiving meal or parts of one, these students are grateful to have distinct traditions.

“It just shows that there doesn’t have to be conflict between different cultures and run them in the same environment and setting, which I think is really cool,” Downey said. “And I think growing up, I appreciate that.”