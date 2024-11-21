Late 3-pointer leads to Syracuse’s 73-70 loss to UAlbany

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After defeating FDU 77-58 on Nov. 17, Syracuse improved to .500. The Orange dropped two of their first three games, and turned to a heavy reliance on paint scoring to take down the Knights.

Against Fairleigh Dickinson, SU totaled over 70 points for the fourth game of the season, but Georgia Woolley, its leading scorer, recorded just nine points. Woolley went just 3-of-9 from the field, not reaching double figures for the first time this season.

Against UAlbany Wednesday, Woolley surpassed her previous game’s tally, scoring 10 points in the first quarter alone. Her play propelled the Orange to a double-digit first quarter lead, but in the second quarter, UAlbany clawed back into the game via an 11-2 run.

After falling behind in the third quarter, Woolley was crucial to SU battling back late in the contest. Despite her 23 points, UAlbany’s (4-0, 0-0 America East) Lilly Phillips nailed a 3-pointer with just three seconds left to hand Syracuse (2-3, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 73-70 loss. Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 21 points as SU suffered its third home loss of the season.

SU’s offense got out to a slow start, but its defense stalled UAlbany too. The Orange kept the Great Danes off the board in each of their first two possessions, and Izabel Varejão opened the scoring with a turnaround jumper on the left block.

UAlbany matched with a layup at the other end, but Syracuse took the lead back two minutes later as Woolley netted a pair of free throws. Once ahead 4-2, SU’s offense took off.

Sophie Burrows nailed a jumper and Varejão got her hand in the passing lane for SU’s second caused turnover at the 5:20 mark. The steal powered Syracuse to add to its tally as Woolley converted a tough shot through contact to push SU’s lead to 9-3.

Off the bench, Journey Thompson entered the game and blocked a layup by Lilly Phillips. In back-to-back possessions, Burrows hit a corner 3 and Woolley made a turnaround shot to push Syracuse out to a 14-5 advantage.

With under four minutes in the opening quarter, Dominique Camp made a difference with her defense, collecting a steal. She helped SU capitalize on the ensuing possession, finding Woolley for 3 at the 3:23 minute mark, pushing her into double figures.

Thompson also benefited off a Camp delivery at the 2:30 mark of the first quarter, converting a layup. Then, Thompson wreaked havoc, denying a pass from Laycee Drake to get the ball back.

After scoring 10 early points, Woolley was subbed out with 2:10 left in the first quarter. However, SU maintained a 21-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter due to its defense.

In the second quarter, Syracuse lost its rhythm. With Woolley, Camp and Varejão all sitting, the Great Danes opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run. SU then returned to its full starting five but it still couldn’t slow down UAlbany.

Kaci Donovan and Cooper each converted jumpers to pull within a point of Syracuse. Meanwhile, SU was out of sorts on the offensive end as it turned the ball over on two of its next four possessions.

After a nearly six-minute scoring drought, Syracuse ended the scoring run with under four minutes left in the second quarter. Olivia Schmitt surveyed the defense and rubbed off a screen before driving and dishing to Thompson inside.

With the game tied 27-27, Schmitt helped SU take a 31-30 lead into halftime. At the 1:59 mark, she stole an inbounds pass and finished a layup at the other end. Then, she found Varejão inside for a layup.

After UAlbany scored two early baskets to start the second half, Woolley drove inside to get SU a 35-34 lead.

Midway through the third quarter, the Great Danes started a 3-point barrage behind hot shooting from Donovan and Phillips. Their perimeter accuracy lifted UAlbany to a 42-38 lead.

SU responded by going to Varejão in the low post. She reached eight points midway through the quarter. But UAlbany continued to sting Syracuse on the perimeter, netting four shots from long range in the third.

At the 1:20 mark of the third, Woolley hit a 3 from the top of the arch. It sparked an 8-0 run for SU, as Woolley converted her second and-1 of the game on the next possession. Then, Camp notched a steal, and Varejão finished a fast break layup, pulling Syracuse to a 53-51 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, SU took a 54-53 lead on a Burrows’ 3, its first advantage since the second quarter. At the eight minute mark of the frame, Woolley dribbled up the court and took advantage of space in front to nail a 3 from the top of the arc.

Woolley then used her vision to find Varejão on the low block for a layup to push SU ahead 61-59.

With the game tied at 66-66, Schmitt converted a jumper off the dribble with under three minutes left. The Great Danes matched on the next possession, but Schmitt found Wood to get SU back the lead at the 1:50 mark of the fourth quarter.

Then SU’s offense started to slow down. In the final minutes, Schmitt threw the ball into the hands of UAlbany and Woolley was called for an offensive foul.

With just three seconds left, Phillips’ 3 pointer lifted UAlbany ahead 73-70 and Burrows’ late heave was off the mark, handing SU its third loss of the season.