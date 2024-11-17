Syracuse drops 14th ACC game, loses to Clemson in straight sets

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the ninth time in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Syracuse (14-14, 2-14 ACC) was swept. The Orange had no answers for Clemson (10-17, 2-14 ACC), who easily dispatched them 3-0.

Syracuse started the game poorly as Greta Schlichter recorded an error from the serving line. After a kill from Anastasiia Nikolnikova, Ashlee Gnau checked into the game only to commit a serving error of her own. The Orange committed six service errors, including four in the first set, but only recorded one ace.

Sophomore Sydnie Waller provided the Orange with a boost in the first set. She tallied kills from both the left and right sides, totalling five on the afternoon.

Syracuse trailed 7-5 but surrendered a 5-1 run to the Tigers, who took control from there on. From that point on, Clemson used its offense to keep the Orange in check. The Tigers put up 15 kills in the first set alone as they took the set 25-14.

The second set was far more competitive at the start. Zharia Harris-Waddy recorded two kills, as Syracuse took an 8-7 lead. Clemson recorded four aces in the second set, with its second coming from Mia McGrath, who gave the Tigers a 12-9 lead, forcing an SU timeout. Kills from Ava Palm, Nikolnikova and Skylar George kept the Tigers lead at 17-14. From that point on, Clemson finished the set on an 8-0 run.

With Clemson up 22-14, Maggie Patterson checked in to serve and recorded two aces, which combined with a Neea-Maria Joki kill sealed a 2-0 set lead for the Tigers.

The third set was SU’s best, which featured eight ties and three lead changes. The Orange jumped ahead 9-6 after solid showings from Palm and Waller.

Errors continued to plague the Orange, allowing Clemson to tie the set 11-11. Syracuse finished with 22 attacking errors compared to the Tigers’ 13. Both teams went back and forth matching each other. Syracuse eventually took a 20-19 lead, hoping to extend the match. Clemson then went on a crucial 4-0 run to take control and eventually seal the victory. Aźyah Dailey won the set with her game-high 15th kill of the match.

For Syracuse, Palm recorded another strong game, finishing with 13 kills and eight digs. Veronica Sierzant also played well with a season-high four kills. She was second on the team in digs with 10 and also tallied 28 assists. Though it wasn’t enough for SU, who dropped its 14th ACC game.