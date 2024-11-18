Syracuse not selected to NCAA Tournament for 1st time since 2021

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse was not selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, the NCAA revealed Monday. After two straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a College Cup Championship in 2022, SU finished 7-7-3 this season. The Orange struggled in Atlantic Coast Conference play, going 2-4-2, and exited in the first round of the conference tournament in a 2-1 collapse to Wake Forest — the eventual ACC Champions.

Syracuse earned just one ranked win in 2024, defeating then-No. 3 Pitt 2-0 in the regular-season finale on Nov. 1. Though, mid-season falters defined SU’s season. During an eight-game span from Aug. 29 to Sept. 27, the Orange went 1-4-3, which included suffering a 1-0 loss to Le Moyne at SU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange entered the 2024 season ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. Throughout the season, SU head coach Ian McIntyre pointed to the program’s youth and the growing pains that came with it. Following 2023, Syracuse lost 11 of its top 12 scorers and added 22 new players, including 13 freshmen.

On the new-look Orange, no top-scoring threat emerged; Gabe Threadgold led SU with just four goals. Returners Nicholas Kaloukian and Giona Leibold each missed five or more games and combined for just five points. Syracuse combined for 26 goals on the season, ranking second-worst in the ACC.

SU goalkeeper Tomas Hut commanded its backline to three shutouts, and center back Chimere Omeze emerged as an All-ACC Freshman. Still, Syracuse allowed the second-most goals in the conference.

Last season, the Orange won twice in ACC play despite holding leads in five of their eight conference games. That issue plagued SU in 2024. Against Boston College, Louisville and in two matches against Wake Forest, Syracuse went 0-2-2 in those contests despite holding leads.