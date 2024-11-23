Syracuse falls 4-1 to Lindenwood, snaps 3-game win streak

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s start to the season was brutal, to say the least. The Orange won their first two games, then lost their next nine. However, Syracuse strung together three straight wins to improve to a 5-9 record. Its most recent victory was a needed 2-1 conference win over Lindenwood on Friday.

“At this time of year, our systems are a lot more in place. We’re a lot more comfortable,” SU head coach Britni Smith said after a 3-2 loss to Boston University on Oct. 26. “We are bringing a lot more offense, finding that chemistry within our lines.”

Yet on Saturday, the Orange’s offense showed it still has plenty to work on. Syracuse’s (5-10-0, 3-3-0 Atlantic Hockey America) win streak has now come to an end as it fell 4-1 to Lindenwood (3-12-1, 2-4-0 AHA), with its lone goal coming in the first two minutes. The Orange had five power play opportunities throughout the contest but struggled, only scoring on their first of the game.

Syracuse and Lindenwood matched up nearly evenly in the opening frame. Lindenwood tallied 18 shots compared to Syracuse’s 17. However, penalties from both teams led to continued advantages.

In the first minute, Syracuse took an early lead. Lindenwood’s Maegan Cronan was called for tripping while Bryn Saarela scored. Saarela’s shot was already SU’s third but became one of Syracuse’s final good looks in the period.

After Saarela’s goal, it was all Lindenwood. The Lions outshot the Orange 18-14 while Allie Kelley struggled to repel Lindenwood’s attack. A stretch with three straight shots plagued the Orange backline, showing their low energy after yesterday’s win.

Just minutes later, Nea Tervonen’s shot was blocked, and the Lions immediately drove down the rink. Morgan Neitzke was unassisted in her second shot of the day to tie the game at one apiece. With seven more shots from SU before Lindenwood’s next goal, the Orange’s offense proved they could create opportunities. But they couldn’t convert them.

With even strength, Sidney Jackel found Cronan, who rebounded from her early penalty call. The freshman slotted one past Kelley to give Lindenwood the lead.

For the remainder of the first period, Lindenwood continued to strike. SU’s Laura Leitner was called for holding, giving the Lions another prime scoring opportunity.

And as they’d been doing all game thus far, the Lions prevailed. Quinn McLaren and Zsofia Pazmandi assisted Olivia Grabianowski to give Lindenwood a two-goal lead. For the remainder of the first period, Syracuse remained with its one goal.

Jackson Kinsler was penalized, allowing the Lions to tally four more shots before the buzzer sounded.

In the second period, Lindenwood’s attack was quiet compared to the first. The Lions tallied 22 shots, but Kelley was sound in goal, racking 11 saves.

However, Syracuse couldn’t take advantage of its stout defense, going scoreless in the period despite putting 13 shots on goal. Stella Costabile had a fast break at 15:30, yet fumbled the puck before reaching the Lions’ Madison Bowtell.

Though Costabile didn’t convert, Syracuse had another look four minutes later. Neitzke committed a penalty for kicking before Grabianowski’s tripping call. The Orange had a 5-on-3 set-up and looked primed to score.

However, none of SU’s six shots during the five-minute advantage were converted, letting Lindenwood escape with its 3-1 lead.

Syracuse carried over its frequent chance creation to the third quarter, but its profligacy also continued. The Orange outshot the Lions 24-21, yet Bowtell’s flawless game in net kept the Orange quiet.

For two minutes straight, Lindenwood was without a shot opportunity. In that time, SU tallied eight straight shots. Sami Gendron’s two shots were blocked by defenders, while Saarela, Costabile, Jessica Cheung, Heidi Knoll and Jocelyn Fiala were all unsuccessful.

Despite the short run, SU’s offense stayed quiet. Kelley remained firm in goal, but the Lions added one more to seal the victory as Pazmandi found SU’s open net with one second remaining.