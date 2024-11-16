Bryn Saarela’s 2 goals lift Syracuse over RIT

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Just 48 seconds into the third period, Syracuse trailed Rochester Institute of Technology 2-1. The Orange had recently scored on a power play goal by Charli Kettyle halfway through the second period, and since that goal, the momentum had completely flipped.

While SU still trailed, the Orange outshot the Tigers 23-15 in the second frame, showing that its offense was bound to come through; Bryn Saarela proved that. Though she had missed two breakaway opportunities earlier in the contest, Saarela snatched a pass mid-air from Kailey Favro. Two defenders clamped down on her, but she released a shot that found the top right of the net, tying the game 2-2.

“I think (RIT’s) relentless in its zone, but with us just getting in the (defensive zone) and being ready worked in our favor today,” Saarela said postgame.

Syracuse had started its season slow, losing its last nine. The Orange were on the brink of a 10th straight defeat, but with two goals from Saarela, SU (3-9-0, 1-2-0 Atlantic Hockey Association) defeated RIT (6-4-3, 1-1-1 AHA) 4-2. Saarela lifted the Orange following a two-goal deficit, leading to a three-goal third period.

At the start of the game, SU’s offense was stagnant. The Orange didn’t attempt a shot until almost 10 minutes into the game. Meanwhile, RIT’s offense was clicking. The Tigers scored midway through the first period on a rebounded shot off of Allie Kelley’s knee pads.

Though, following RIT’s score, SU’s offense came alive down the stretch. With under three minutes remaining, Saarela had a breakaway attempt. The only person ahead was RIT’s goaltender Sarah Coe. But still, Saarela launched the puck way over the net, keeping SU scoreless.

After the first period, RIT held its 1-0 lead, but Saarela quickly applied more pressure on the Tigers’ defense in the second. Thirty-three seconds into the frame, she had another fast break opportunity; once again, one-on-one, Saarela couldn’t come through. The forward hesitated as defenders closed the gap, leaving Coe with an easy save.

Nine minutes later, RIT scored again, putting the Orange behind 2-0. At that point, Syracuse was being outshot by 10, and its offense needed to step up. Eventually Saarela started to capitalize on her opportunities.

When the second period came to a close, Syracuse halved the deficit — with a goal through Kettyle — and the momentum was in its favor. To start the third period, things remained the same. Saarela stole a pass from Favro and slotted one home for the Orange, tying the game.

“(Bryn’s) just a great player when it comes to pretty much anything we are asking. She’s quick to pick up new systems, she’s quick to understand the adjustments we make,” SU head coach Britni Smith said postgame. “For her to get those fast breaks … it was nice to see her get that third one there.”

Saarela wasn’t done there. At the time of her second goal, she had taken 10 shots, while no one else on Syracuse’s roster had more than three. As SU kept up its offensive pressure, Saarela benefited.

Though she was a consistent goal-scorer at Holy Cross from 2020-2024, totaling 21 goals and 31 assists, Saarela had scored just one goal so far in 2024 before Friday. She’d gone over a month without a score. Her last came in SU’s 4-2 loss to then-No. 8 St. Lawrence on Oct. 8.

However, after her first goal against RIT, Saarela continued to boost SU’s offense. With a little over nine minutes remaining in the third period, the forward had another opportunity, this time to give the Orange the lead.

Jackson Kinsler was called for tripping, putting Syracuse at a disadvantage. Yet, Saarela came through once again. She was placed in another fast break opportunity, corralling a pass across the rink from Tatum White.

One-on-one with Coe, while four Tigers defenders trailed her, Saarela nailed a shot in the top left corner, giving SU its first lead of the game and sealing her first multiple-goal game with the Orange. The score also marked SU’s first shorthanded goal of its season.

“The first two didn’t go my way, so I just had to make sure the next two definitely went in. It’s just about playing with confidence,” Saarela said.

Saarela’s goal gave Syracuse the lead, while Rylee McLeod capped off the come-from-behind win with a goal two minutes later.

Saarela ended the match with 11 shots, six on goal, while no other SU skater had more than four shots. To cap off her impressive day, she also tallied a defensive block, helping defend RIT’s 86 shots.

“(Saarela’s) just a calm, composed player. She’s pretty consistent with her play, and you know what you’re going to get,” Smith said. “She’s someone we look to in a lot of areas, and it’s nice to see her getting involved in a game we felt we needed to win.”