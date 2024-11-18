Savion Washington named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse right tackle Savion Washington earned Atlantic Coast Conference offensive linemen of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday. The recognition comes following SU’s 33-25 win over Cal Saturday. Washington, who transferred to Syracuse from Colorado, earned an 84.7 pass-blocking grade and a 70.5 overall offensive grade against the Golden Bears, per Pro Football Focus. It’s his first weekly award this season.

The Orange’s offensive line only allowed one sack as quarterback Kyle McCord continued to show his five-interception game versus Pittsburgh is a distant memory. Meanwhile, running back LeQuint Allen Jr. tallied over 100 rushing yards for the second time this season while adding two touchdowns.

Washington is Syracuse’s 11th player to earn ACC weekly honors in 2024. Marlowe Wax first earned the honor after his Week 1 performance while McCord and left tackle Da’Metrius Weatherspoon won weekly awards following SU’s Week 2 win over then-No. 23 Georgia Tech. Jackson Meeks was named the conference’s Wide Receiver of the Week after a big day versus Holy Cross.

Allen Jr. and edge rusher Fadil Diggs earned honors after SU’s overtime win over UNLV. Meeks and Justin Barron then received the award after their performances against NC State. Wax won the award a second time following SU’s victory over Virginia Tech. Oronde Gadsden II received recognition following his performance against Boston College.