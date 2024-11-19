Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Jeff Nixon’s impact as Syracuse’s play caller has been palpable. The Orange are averaging 31.8 points per game in their first year under the offensive coordinator, their most since 2018. It’s a high-flying offense, ranking fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 4,456 total yards.

Where the NFL-experienced Nixon has left his strongest mark in transforming the unit, though, is in his pregame schemes and matchup adjustments. Saturday in California was the largest indicator of that. Nixon doctored an exquisite game plan to thwart a tenacious, turnover-happy Cal defense, spearheaded by cornerback Nohl Williams and edge rusher Xavier Carlton.

The two were held without a peep. Nixon didn’t give quarterback Kyle McCord much risk of being sacked, dialing up quick passing plays to get SU’s offense in rhythm. At the same time, Williams didn’t have a chance to make plays, with McCord often checking down and finding receivers Trebor Peña or Oronde Gadsden II over the middle.

Nixon’s strategy opened up the offense for more explosive plays down the line in Syracuse’s (7-3, 4-3 ACC) 33-25 victory over Cal (5-5, 1-5 ACC). Here’s a breakdown of four key quick passes that Nixon called to success Saturday:

1st quarter, 11:49 — Peña gets some YAC on a dig route

This was McCord’s second straight completion to Peña on SU’s opening drive, where it quickly crossed midfield in large part due to its rushing attack. The longest play from this methodical, 13-play field-goal drive was a 15-yard reception by Peña, who made McCord’s life easy all day long, totaling 11 catches for 97 yards.

The Orange lined up in 10 personnel on second-and-6, with no tight ends at the line of scrimmage and five receivers split out wide. Peña was in the right slot guarded by corner Craig Woodson. Jackson Meeks, who was next to Peña on the near sideline, ran a streak route to draw the defense back. That left Peña plenty of room to rumble over the middle.

One-on-one with Woodson, Peña ran forward four yards then abruptly cut inward for a dig route, as Woodson reacted to the receiver’s twitchy movement late. McCord’s eyes never parted from Peña’s direction. The quarterback got the ball out in less than two seconds, barely giving Cal’s defense time to pressure him, and Peña hauled it in just before the first-down marker.

The quick-hitter allowed Peña to do what he does best: make guys miss in the open field. He broke a shoestring tackle from Woodson before ducking around safety Miles Williams to pick up a few extra yards, finishing with 15 and a first down.

2nd quarter, 12:47 — A crafty swing pass

Nixon rarely calls “cute” plays like reverses or jet sweeps. The most out-there thing he’ll do consistently is a power-running wildcat game with tight end Dan Villari. Other than that, he keeps it simple. But here, Nixon called a swing pass for Peña, which Syracuse executed to a tee.

On a second-and-8 early in the second quarter, with SU up 13-7, the Orange went in 11 personnel with Gadsden lined up at tight end, flanked out right just behind the LOS. Their backfield featured a two-back shotgun set, as Peña and LeQuint Allen Jr. lined up on the left and right side of McCord, respectively.

Upon the snap, McCord faked a handoff to Allen Jr. while Peña leaked left behind the LOS. Gadsden immediately ran to the weaker left side of the line, catching Cal’s linebacking corps off-balance. The Golden Bears’ second level crashed downward, expecting a run with Gadsden’s motion, but McCord tucked the ball and quickly released to Peña.

Peña, running a swing route, hauled the ball in two yards past the LOS. Not a single Cal defender was within five yards of him. He continued sprinting upfield before Woodson made a clean low tackle to halt his progress. Still, the slot receiver picked up 10 yards and moved the chains.

2nd quarter, 11:56 — Gadsden skirts up the sideline for 26

One play after McCord found Peña on a drag route for 24 yards, he went short again to Gadsden. This time, he got 26 yards out of it, setting Syracuse up in the red zone.

Continuing from the previous play’s drive, Nixon called for 11 personnel with Allen Jr. in the backfield, three receivers split wide and McCord in the shotgun. All three receivers ran vertical routes deep into Cal’s zone defense. Gadsden, the tight end, began to block Carlton on the left edge until he slid by him and roamed in the short middle of the field.

When McCord ultimately read the play and threw the ball, he had Gadsden wide open five yards in front of him and perfect protection from SU’s offensive line. Gadsden’s nearest defenders, linebackers Liam Johnson and Teddye Buchanan, were over five yards away. He took advantage.

Gadsden used his above average speed for a 6-foot-5, 236-pounder, scorching past three Cal defenders while tracking toward the right sideline. He scampered along the edge of the out-of-bounds marking and stepped out at the 14-yard line, hardly getting touched in the process. This play was another case of Nixon, and McCord, using the short-passing game to get their best weapons going. Gadsden’s day consisted of eight catches for 109 yards.

2nd quarter, 4:50 — Quick-hitter to Meeks on 4th down

McCord’s anticipation stood out here, as he completed a quick out route to Meeks for a six-yard fourth-down conversion late in the second quarter. Meeks scored one play later on another six-yard catch, crossing the goal line after hauling in a three-yard curl route. Yet it wouldn’t have occurred without the play preceding it.

Even with Meeks matched up against Williams, it’s McCord’s timing that allowed Nixon to dial this play up. Facing a fourth-and-3, the Orange were in their typical shotgun, 11-personnel formation with Allen Jr. in the backfield next to McCord. The quarterback play-faked to Allen Jr. on what seemed to be a run-pass option at first glance. But, Allen Jr. didn’t sell the fake well, so this play was always going to go to Meeks.

McCord set his feet as soon as Meeks broke toward the sideline on an out route, creating significant separation with a trailing Williams. McCord’s throw was perfect. He allowed Meeks to extend his arms out to secure the grab, not giving Williams any space to make a play off a throw behind Meeks’ shoulder. Meeks easily snared the ball, tapped his toes in bounds and dove out of play for a fourth-down pickup, one of SU’s four fourth-down conversions.