Observations from SU’s win over Cal: Fast start, 4th-down success

Following an overtime comeback win over Virginia Tech, which notched the program bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season, Syracuse began its two-game road trip against Boston College. As they have throughout the season, the Orange began the game sluggishly, propelling BC to take an early 14-0 lead.

SU then responded with 21 unanswered points, taking its first lead in the third quarter. However, anchored by a dominant rushing attack, Donovan Ezeiruaku’s stip sack safety and a crucial fourth-down touchdown in the fourth quarter, Boston College secured a 37-31 win.

Looking not to repeat its November troubles of the past, Syracuse flew across the country to face Cal. Propelled by two first-quarter interceptions, the Orange jumped out to a 6-0 lead, which they never relinquished.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s (7-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) 33-25 win over Cal (5-5, 1-5 ACC):

Fast start

The first quarter has been Syracuse’s kryptonite throughout the season. Heading into its matchup with Cal, SU’s last first-quarter points came on a field goal versus NC State on Oct. 12. In the three games since then, the Orange were outscored 38-0 across the first 15 minutes. Meanwhile, their last touchdown came on Oct. 4 against UNLV.

Kyle McCord’s first pass attempt was a quick hitter to Trebor Peña, who easily picked up a first down. Then, two plays later, the Orange went back to Peña in the flat. This time, he picked up 15 yards, advancing Syracuse to Cal’s 24-yard line. The Orange then picked up another first down propelled by an eight-yard gain on a backward pass to Peña, but they were forced to kick a field goal after McCord and Peña couldn’t connect in the end zone.

While SU’s first offensive drive was encouraging, its defense was the real star in the opening 15 minutes. While the Golden Bears quickly advanced the ball beyond midfield, mostly because of an out-of-bounds kickoff, Syracuse quickly halted their drive.

First, a holding call forced Cal into a second-and-19. On the ensuing play, quarterback Fernando Mendoza tried connecting with a receiver over the middle. Though he didn’t see SU linebacker Marlowe Wax, who easily picked off the pass and returned it 20 yards. This set up a 44-yard Jackson Kennedy field goal, which extended the Orange’s lead to 6-0 at the 4:19 mark of the first quarter.

Trying to answer, the Golden Bears instantly picked up a first down on a Jaydn Ott run. However, Mendoza attempted a 50-50 ball down the left sidelines to Tobias Merriweather. But like his last pass attempt, it was intercepted, as Davien Kerr — stepping in for the injured Marcellus Barnes Jr. and Jayden Bellamy — hauled in the pass.

LeQuint Allen Jr. continues touchdown barrage

Following Kerr’s interception, SU methodically moved the ball into the Golden Bears’ territory on a balanced aerial and ground attack. A fourth-and-1 tush push conversion to begin the second quarter set up first down on Cal’s 30-yard line. The Orange’s ensuing play was just a one-yard Allen Jr. gain, but they stuck with the rush on the ensuing play. They were rewarded.

McCord took the snap from the shotgun and handed the ball off to Allen Jr., who was positioned to his right. With a hole to the left, Allen Jr. instantly hit it. Then, David Wohlabaugh Jr. — who started at left tackle for the first time this season — further extended the path, leading the running back to break off a 30-yard score. It was Allen Jr.’s 10th rushing touchdown of the season, marking a new career-high.

Syracuse mostly used a pass-heavy attack to answer Cal’s score before Allen Jr. again put the exclamation point on the drive. After the Orange got down to the Golden Bears’ one-yard line, they dialed a pitch play to Allen Jr. While he was nearly met behind the line of scrimmage, Allen Jr. juked free from his defender before walking into the endzone. The running back has now scored multiple touchdowns for the third straight week.

Allen Jr. helped secure the Orange’s win in the second half, finishing the contest with 23 rushing attempts, 109 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the second time Allen Jr. exceeded 100 rushing yards this season, as he accumulated 121 rushing yards against Virginia Tech.

Quick passing game dominance

McCord excelled against Cal by getting the ball out of his hands quickly. This was apparent from the first drive when the signal caller relied on Peña, who finished with a career-high 11 receptions and 97 yards, to march the Orange down the field. Anchored by a 15-yard quick hitter to Oronde Gadsden II — who notched eight receptions for 109 yards — following Wax’s interception, SU took a 6-0 lead.

On fourth-and-2 from Cal’s 42-yard line on Syracuse’s third drive, McCord extended its drive by hitting Dan Villari on a curl route before he evaded a defender to move the chains. This helped set up Allen Jr.’s first touchdown run.

Ahead of Allen Jr.’s second score, McCord diced through the Golden Bears’ secondary. With clean pockets and getting the ball out of his hands quickly, the Ohio State transfer marched the Orange down the field on three completions to Peña and Gadsden combining for 60 yards.

Then, to get SU to Cal’s goal line, McCord dotted a ball to Peña on a quick out route. Allen Jr. extended Syracuse’s lead to 20-7 a play later. Following a defensive stand, McCord connected with Justus Ross-Simmons on a crossing route, which the wide receiver turned into a 40-yard gain. Two quick hitters to Jackson Meeks later resulted in McCord’s first touchdown pass and gave the Orange a 27-7 halftime lead.

While the Orange’s offense slowed down in the second half, McCord finished the game 29-of-46 with 323 yards and a touchdown.

Fourth down success

Fourth downs have defined Syracuse’s season. It’s what Fran Brown saw as the difference between his team being 8-1 and 6-3 entering its matchup versus the Golden Bears. Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor’s fourth-and-nine reception helped the Cardinal upset SU. Then last week, BC tight end Jeremiah Franklin’s fourth-and-1 touchdown all but sealed its win.

This week, the Orange saw themselves with the ball offensively on fourth down. They were immaculate, converting on 4-of-4 fourth-down opportunities. First, Villari extended SU’s drive that set up Allen Jr.’s first score. Then, McCord’s tush push — which SU has frequently turned to on short yardage plays — set up Allen Jr.’s second touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, the Orange faced fourth-and-3 on Cal’s 12-yard line. Utilizing their quick-hitter aerial attack, Meeks lined up out wide. After he created quick separation, McCord connected with the Georgia transfer for an easy first down. A play later, they connected for a touchdown.

Though SU’s most impressive conversion came in the third quarter. Following a Cal touchdown that cut the Orange’s lead to 27-14 to begin the half, Syracuse faced fourth-and-2 near midfield. McCord then fired a perfectly placed pass to Gadsden across the middle of the field, picking up 20 yards. This set up Kennedy’s third field goal, extending SU’s lead to 16.