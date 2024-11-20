An unfiltered, vulnerable Shawn Mendes shines in his new album

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

From his appearance on Disney Channel’s “Next Big Thing” in 2014 to his many album releases, including the 2020 hit “Wonder,” Shawn Mendes has long been in the public eye. With his most recent album, “Shawn,” Mendes takes the spotlight once again, exploring the pain and heartbreak that comes with life and giving fans an unfiltered look into his vulnerable side.

The album, released Friday, marked his fifth full-length studio album complete with 12 songs. In the first half of the album, Mendes mourns the loss of his identity after losing a great love. In the second half, he acknowledges that pain is temporary and looks forward to better days.

Mendes is going on an unofficial tour where he’ll perform the entirety of “Shawn” in Canada and throughout many parts of South America. After canceling his 2022 Wonder tour early due to mental health concerns, fans are excited for his return to the stage.

Many fans have speculated the album is about his former girlfriend, Camila Cabello, who he dated publicly for over two years before they separated in 2021. In his 2020 Netflix documentary, Mendes said Camila was the muse for much of his music.

“This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am,” Mendes said in a post on Instagram announcing the album’s release. “It’s been my own personal medicine. I hope you love it.”

Through the album’s truthful, soft lyricism, Mendes is vulnerable with listeners about love and heartbreak. The collection of songs reflects on his past relationships and how he uses music to cope.

Mendes prioritizes being raw and honest with his fans from the very first track, “Who I Am,” when he addresses his past career struggles and apologizes to fans.

“It broke my heart when I canceled tour / Had my soul and my head going back and forth,” Mendes sings.

Mendes takes an interesting turn on the album with “Nobody Knows.” The song is different from his typical sound, bordering on country music territory. With his classic, recognizable guitar strumming and breathy vocals, Mendes depicts the pain of a breakup when two people are still in love.

Following the theme of “Who I Am” and “Why Why Why,” Mendes asks unanswerable questions. He wants to know where the love goes after the relationship ends, which listeners can resonate with, as feelings linger long after difficult breakups.

The seventh track, “Heavy,” explores the feeling directly after a breakup when you’re just trying to make it through to the light at the end of the tunnel. The song uses intense guitar strumming and adlibs that sound like a choir to amplify Mendes’s feelings.

“It’s been so heavy / It’s been so long / Running from everything and nothing at all,” Mendes sings.

Through his lyrics, Mendes encapsulates the emptiness that comes with losing someone you love. With that feeling, there’s a loss of the senses and a detachment from reality. The shattering chorus and background vocals eventually halt, leaving the listener with Mendes’ voice as the only thing breaking the silence.

Nearly whispering at the end, these lyrics stick out the most. The emotion attached to them reverberates through the music and brings the entire song together.

“That’ll Be the Day” is the point where Mendes transitions his tone and pivots to one of acceptance and hopefulness. The music becomes less about his pain and more about how to cope with it.

The song is soft but powerful. Mendes has found the person he wants forever and is willing to stick with them until he dies, as he reflects on soulmate connections. This track has less of a tone of heartbreak and more of a fixation on his past lover. While still sad, the pain in Mendes’ voice is gone and what’s left is raw, pure emotion.

Finally, the album takes an upward turn with “Rolling Right Along,” which tells people going through a similar experience to keep going, no matter what. Although not fully healed, Mendes takes an accepting tone in the conclusion, knowing that even though not everything is OK right now, it will be eventually.

“Two years since I held my baby tight / Learned my heart can break and that’s alright,” he sings.

His words are coated in a syrupy tone, giving listeners a feeling of warm, fuzzy comfort. It’s like a reward for those who listened this far in the album. After learning of his pain, fans can feel his forgiveness.

While Mendes describes the album as “his own personal medicine,” it’s a cure for listeners, too. The album speaks to those who have experienced loss, because although it can feel isolating, Mendes is there to remind us nobody truly goes through it alone.