Opinion: Call your loved ones, don’t just text them

In a world where phones are almost always attached to our person, it’s counterintuitive that we usually don’t use them for their original purpose: to communicate with people through voice calls.

In theory, it would be much more convenient to engage in a five-minute phone call instead of a 30-minute text conversation, yet the majority of mobile phone users prefer texting. Surprisingly, 75% of millennials say they would rather lose the ability to talk versus text. This overwhelming statistic speaks to the efficiency and popularity of texting. But more concise communication could be accomplished faster and more authentically if phone calls were to replace texting as the primary means of communication.

Despite the known effective nature of verbal communication, many people are still very quick to reject phone calls and instead engage in back and forth texting conversations. “Texting lets people off the hook to do as they please, answer when they want (if at all), and fein undivided attention.” Studies show an overall awareness among younger generations of the personable, authentic nature of phone calls in comparison to texting, yet the same people are more still outweightedly deterred by the unpredictable nature of phone calls. Instead, they opt for the safer option of texting which allows people to respond at their own leisure.

According to a study conducted by Uswitch, 23% of 18 to 34-year-olds say they never pick up calls. This could be attributed to the useful, if not disconnected, nature of texting, but a developing lack of communication skills may be to blame as well. Young people must alter their perspective on the dying practice of phone calls and instead appreciate the intimate component that verbal communication can offer for people personally and in their relationships.

Phone calls can be daunting due to the requirement for clear speech, full attentiveness and quick responses. Though challenging to some, this forces us to react in the moment, a practice that keeps us in touch with our emotions and promotes authenticity in online conversation.

Further, many students can go days or even weeks at a time without checking in on family and friends at home, which can leave them even more susceptible to the stressors of college life. A quick check in with an extended relative, parent or friend can be mutually beneficial to both parties. It will remind students of their loved ones and show appreciation to those who have helped them to this point.

For students trying to make Syracuse University a home away from home, they could also benefit from calling their loved ones on the phone more. With more than half of Syracuse’s undergrad population coming from out of state, it’s safe to say that many students are a long way from home. Calling home and checking in can be mutually beneficial to parents and students alike, as both will be reminded of a piece of their heart in another place. Simply hearing a loved one’s voice can ground students and make them feel less alone. This type of connection can’t be duplicated in the same way over text messages.

A desire to avoid awkwardness and confrontation may be another factor in people’s preferences for texting. The Journal of Experimental Psychology conducted an experiment analyzing people’s ability to form a strong connection over the phone. The survey’s participants identified phone calls as the most interpersonal and effective means of communication, yet paradoxically chose texting and emailing as their preferred method. This suggests that comfort and control are main influencers when it comes to online conversation.

Though it may be considered a nuisance, answering phone calls improves the people skills necessary to navigate wanting to talk to someone but maybe at a later time. The vulnerability required to engage in an emotionally transparent conversation with someone about your own state can be a good practice to deter people from the tendency to isolate. People appreciate the flexible nature of texting and the ability to delay a conversation until the occasion is perfect. But that’s not how the real world works, so it shouldn’t be how we approach conversing with friends and family.

It can be easy to avoid confrontation over text messages, whereas phone calls require both parties to approach the other with intentionality, oftentimes leading to more efficient resolutions. This direct communication fosters transparency, which in turn strengthens relationships.

Some may appreciate the casual nature of texting, as it allows people to keep ties without constantly having to take a break from their lives to speak on the phone. However, the time it requires to make a phone call often leaves people feeling much more satisfied emotionally as opposed to a short exchange of words over text. Calling a loved one in times of stress can reassure people they are not alone in their battles. Hearing the voice of a loved one can ground people in familiarity, which then helps them affiliate a positive experience with leaning on others emotionally in times of stress.

The best conversations in life are not held within the constraints of typed letters, but are the product of genuine dialogue. As tempting as hitting the decline button on an incoming call may be, we need to make sure we hear each other’s voices once in a while.

Mary Kerns is a senior majoring in communication and rhetorical studies. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].