Number of on-campus sexual assaults decreases since 2022, survey finds

The number of Syracuse University students that have experienced non-consensual sexual contact while on campus has decreased by around 2.5% since 2022, according to university survey data published last week.

According to the biennial 2024 Sexual and Relationship Violence Survey, 7.7% of students reported experiencing sexual assault since the start of their time at SU. In 2022, this figure sat at around 10%. The survey was sent to a random sample of 5,993 students and responded to by 1,359 students in the spring 2024 semester.

It was conducted by the Chancellor’s Task Force on Sexual and Relationship Violence. This year’s response rate was 22.7%, which was a decrease compared to 2022’s rate of 35%.

According to the survey, 6% of respondents reported experiencing relationship abuse at SU, 4.9% reported stalking and 13.3% reported experiencing sexual harassment. In 2022, 6.3% experienced relationship abuse while at SU, 4% experienced stalking and 17% experienced sexual harassment during their time at SU.

The task force and survey fulfill guidelines in New York state’s “Enough is Enough” legislation, which mandates that all universities conduct surveys every two years regarding assault prevention and training. The legislation, signed into law in 2015, focuses on preventing sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking at colleges and universities in the state.

In formally reporting incidents to SU, each category had different percentages of students who reported their experience of either harassment, relationship abuse, stalking or sexual assault. For sexual assault, one in six respondents who experienced sexual assault filed a formal report, the survey found.

Of those who experienced stalking, 10% filed a formal report. For cases of sexual harassment, with 11% saying they reported the behavior. For those who have experienced relationship abuse, 92% of respondents said they did not file a report.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 63% of sexual assaults go unreported. On college campuses, this figure is higher, as 90% of sexual assault survivors do not report the violence.

Out of all participants, 80% reported knowing where they could get support for a friend who is experiencing sexual assault, harassment, stalking or abuse. This represents an 8% increase from 2022 results. Almost 11% of survey participants said they have witnessed a situation that may potentially lead to sexual assault.

The survey also asked students about their knowledge of sexual and relationship violence prevention services. 43.4% said they understood the role of a Title IX Coordinator and 48.7% reported understanding SU’s policies and procedures for responding to sexual and relationship violence.

Survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking or sexual exploitation can confidentially contact SU’s Sexual and Relationship Violence Response Team for support 24/7 at (315) 443-8000. Campus community members can also report to the university’s Student Title IX Case Management, SU’s Department of Public Safety or the Syracuse Police Department.