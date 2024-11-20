Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Health is a fundamental human right, yet millions of Americans — including many New Yorkers — are overwhelmed by medical debt and face barriers to essential care. In Syracuse, this issue deeply resonates among students and residents alike. Being uninsured or underinsured can force people to take extra precautions to avoid medical expenses, even for basic check-ups.

This is the reality of a deeply-flawed system, but the New York Health Act offers a necessary and transformative alternative.

This landmark legislation would establish a universal, single-payer healthcare system in New York state, guaranteeing healthcare access without out-of-pocket expenses to all residents regardless of income, employment or immigration status. For Syracuse University students, many of whom are living away from home with limited financial resources, this would mean access to essential healthcare services without worrying about costs or losing coverage after graduation.

The New York Health Act promises benefits beyond universal coverage. By eliminating administrative inefficiencies, it would reduce overall healthcare costs and allow the state to negotiate better rates for services and medications.

Supporting the New York Health Act means advocating for a system that prioritizes people over profits and creates a healthier community for everyone. Isabel Perlin, NYPIRG Public Health Project Leader.

Small businesses in Syracuse, which form a critical part of the local economy, would be relieved of the financial burden of high insurance premiums and students would no longer have to rely on precarious health coverage tied to family plans or school policies.

Moreover, universal health care promotes preventive care, leading to better health outcomes for all New Yorkers. For Syracuse residents and SU students, this means fewer barriers to receiving annual check-ups, mental health services or dental care — all critical resources for maintaining overall health. Supporting the New York Health Act means advocating for a system that prioritizes people over profits and creates a healthier community for everyone.

Syracuse has the opportunity to lead by example in supporting this effort. The NYPIRG urges members of the local community, especially students, to rally behind the New York Health Act and show Gov. Kathy Hochul that universal healthcare is crucial for a more equitable, compassionate and financially stable state.

Healthcare is a right that should be available to all, regardless of age, gender, race, employment or immigration status. Universal healthcare through a single-payer system is the comprehensive solution New Yorkers need, and the New York Public Interest Research Group is committed to driving this change.

This letter was submitted by Isabel Perlin, NYPIRG Public Health Project Leader, on behalf of the NYPIRG. She can be reached at [email protected].