Trevor Shawcross’ switch to running back powers Indian River

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After three running backs graduated from Indian River High School heading into the 2024 season, head coach Cory Marsell needed to find a replacement. He chose Trevor Shawcross based on his physicality and toughness.

Entering his junior year, Shawcross played numerous positions. While he specialized on the defensive side as a safety, he also saw time at quarterback and as a wing back.

But to fully transition to a new position, Shawcross needed to transform his body. Marsell gave him a workout plan and Shawcross traveled 20 minutes away to Watertown High School, using its gym facilities to prepare for the upcoming season.

Following Shawcross’ position change, he racked up 2,375 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on 187 carries this past season, carrying Indian River to a second straight Class B state title. His performances helped the Wolves to a 10-1 record and landed him a WWNY Athlete of the Week honor.

One of the main reasons Shawcross has excelled at running back was his physique. At times, opposing defenses struggle to halt his progress and his maneuvers allow him to gain extra yardage.

“He’s a very tough kid and makes subtle cuts or small shifts in the body that are huge for the team,” Marsell said. “He’s got durability so he can break tackles and run by people without stopping.”

Shawcross printed out Iowa football’s workout program to use as a reference in the weight room. Mondays consisted of leg exercises, including squats and deadlifts. Tuesday focused on bench press work. Wednesday was upper-body training.

Even though there was no cardio plan, Shawcross developed his own, incorporating sprints and running hills into his routine after workouts. The junior trained his muscle memory by running through the motions of each play design dozens of times. He emphasized perfecting the Y cut when he got to the hole, as well as correctly reading the defensive line’s movements.

Through repetitions, he slowly built up the coach’s trust, which translated into playing time.

“I had to wait a little bit but then after practicing I showed what I could do,” Shawcross said. “It was great because I like being able to help the team out and make plays.”

The Wolves run a double wing-T offense, which means Shawcross shares snaps alongside other running backs. Indian River’s philosophy is to ensure each player avoids burnout and conserves their energy for both units.

Still, he leads the team in touchdowns and rushing yards. Before the snap, Shawcross notes where the open space or holes in the defense are and then runs right to it.

Lily Zuckerman | Design Editor

When Shawcross isn’t running the ball, he starts at defensive end or safety. He reads the quarterback’s eyes and communicates with the defensive backs regarding what plays other teams run.

Shawcross always scans the field to prevent other running backs or receivers from exploiting the Wolves’ defense. Shawcross’ older brother Bruce, a senior captain and offensive lineman, said the junior has an upper hand against opponents due to his knowledge of multiple positions.

“Playing both sides helps him because he knows how to run an offense and defense so he can beat coverages,” Shawcross said. “He knows the moves they want to do and gets by blocks.”

A key element of his success came from studying film. On Mondays, the team reviews clips from the previous game. Along with his older brother, he also watches film for two hours daily.

Over the years, Shawcross has added advanced skills to his repertoire. It doesn’t matter if Shawcross is in class or at home, he constantly analyzes every aspect of games, James Huffman, an outside linebacker said.

“After games, he watches the film that night and stays up late until it’s released,” Huffman said. “He watches every snap down to the finest detail trying to figure out the opponent’s weak points.”

Football is a game of emotions, but Shawcross doesn’t get too high or too low. For the most part, he’s a steady riser and has learned to take it one play at a time.

While Shawcross still has another season ahead of him, he’s in the early days of his recruitment process.

“I’ve reached out to a couple of colleges, like Boise State, Syracuse and Clark Atlanta,” Shawcross said. “I want to go D-I and maybe one day play in the NFL.”