Listen in on The Yes Men, compete in Drag Bingo Night this week

The Yes Men

Created by Jacques Servin and Igor Vamos, The Yes Men is an activist group that aims to spread awareness about ongoing political and social issues. As part of the Visiting Artist Lecture Series, the group will visit Syracuse University to mobilize students who advocate against injustice. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Thursday at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Shaffer Art Building, Shemin Auditorium

Spin the Beats

Start the week off right with a high-energy spin class. Participants follow beats combined with choreographed moves on a stationary bike. This class is sure to get your blood pumping and sweat flowing. Registration is available via SU’s Wellness Portal and opens 24 hours before the class.

When: Monday at 5:30 to 6:20 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, Flanagan Gym Cycle Studio

Drag Bingo Night

The LGBTQ+ Grad Student Group is hosting Drag Bingo Night. The evening will star Anita Buffem, a creator known for “The Haus Of Mimosa,” an award-winning musical comedy series on YouTube. Registration is free and available to all.

When: Friday 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Inn Complete

CORE D.E.I.A Workshop

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is presenting a D.E.I.A Workshop about privilege. At this workshop, gain awareness of how privilege impacts society. The workshop requires prior completion of the “More Than an Acronym – What is D.E.I.A and Why Should It Matter to Me” workshop.

When: Wednesday at 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, 228

School of Education connectED Zoom Event Series

Join SU alumnus Sean O’Loughlin as he talks about the path to a successful career. As conductor of the Victoria Symphony and The Syracuse Orchestra, O’Loughlin has ideas of how to conquer life after college. Registration is required and the event will be held virtually.

When: Thursday from 4:00 to 4:45 p.m.

Where: Zoom