Cuse Gourmet Deli & Café debuts 24/7 variety on Marshall Street

Though new to Marshall Street, Waleed al-Shuja is no stranger to running a deli.

Al-Shuja, the manager of Cuse Gourmet Deli & Café, has joined the Marshall Street landscape that’s increasingly filled with national chains. He said he plans to use his experience to create a diverse menu with fresh and halal ingredients for customers.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 17, so I make my own menu,” al-Shuja said.

Cuse Gourmet opened around Halloween, serving paninis, burgers, burritos, pancakes and smoothies. The deli is the only vendor on Marshall Street that currently offers service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as most other restaurants on Marshall Street close around 10 p.m.

The deli is located at 123 Marshall Street, the site of the former New York Exotic Smoke Shop. The smoke shop closed in Sept. 2023 after New York state investigators discovered the business was selling illicit marijuana products without a license. The shutdown of NY Exotic, as well as the nearby EXscape Smoke and Vape Shop, was part of a broader effort by the state government to crack down on illicit cannabis sales.

The property sat vacant for around a year, until a sign with the new deli’s name appeared outside it at the start of the fall 2024 semester.

Walking in, customers are met with rows of beverages and snacks covering the walls on either side. Even more snacks are available by the checkout area, reminiscent of delis in New York City. In the back, fresh vegetables, meats and other ingredients are organized for customers to customize their sandwiches, as well as premade options.

Ella Chan | Asst. Photo Editor

Cuse Gourmet Deli & Café’s selection of specialty panini sandwiches are showcased in the food display case. The deli also serves fresh-made build-your-own sandwiches and salads.

Al-Shuja said the deli displays its food and ingredients near the back so customers can view options before ordering.

The breakfast offerings earned high praise from SU freshmen John Donaghy and Parker Dupuis, who both ordered breakfast sandwiches during their Monday afternoon visit to the deli.

“I think it’s a great addition to Marshall Street. If you’re out late or up late studying, it’s open for a long time, you can just come here for food,” Dupuis said.

Small businesses like Cuse Gourmet are an alternative to the many chain restaurants now on Marshall Street. In 2022, Popeyes replaced Acropolis Pizza House, a local pizzeria that had occupied the space for 40 years.

SU freshman Alexa Walters said she enjoys the new deli and highlighted the turkey sandwiches and bagels as some of her favorites.

One local Syracuse resident, Ryan Bumpus, complimented the deli and its wide variety of options during his visit. Bumpus is an assistant general manager at Collegetown Bagels, which also arrived on Marshall Street earlier this semester on Sept. 4.

Ella Chan | Asst. Photo Editor

Syracuse University students order and wait for their sandwiches at Cuse Deli. The deli also offers a large selection of snacks and drinks.

Bumpus said he would recommend the chicken Philly cheesesteak to interested customers.

“I like the overall vibe and energy of the restaurant. Right when you walk in, you get a full display,” Bumpus said. “Everything looks fresh, everything looks nice, and the employees are all super nice.”

Al-Shuja said one of his main goals for his deli is to offer fresh food to his patrons, which makes Cuse Gourmet stand out from fast food options on the street.

He and other employees said they’re always willing to offer recommendations to customers. When patrons enter the deli, many ask and receive advice from the owner on what ingredients would go best with their order.

“I think what makes it unique is that there’s no other place to get a simple turkey sandwich, and it’s a really good, solid option on Marshall Street,” Walters said.