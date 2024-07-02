Emma Muchnick named to U.S. U20 Women’s National Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse midfielder Emma Muchnick has been named to the United States U20 Women’s National Team. Muchnick, along with 21 other players, will compete from Aug. 15-24 in Hong Kong at the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship.

In her sophomore season and first with the Orange in 2024, Muchnick helped solidify the midfield, playing in 22 games while recording 27 points. Muchnick also caused five turnovers while picking up 20 draw controls and 15 ground balls.

Muchnick transferred to SU after her freshman season at Maryland. The rising junior made the national team following a training camp at the USA Lacrosse headquarters (Sparks, Maryland) late June.