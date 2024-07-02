Jake Spallina named to U.S. U20 Men’s National Team Training Squad

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse midfielder Jake Spallina was named to the U.S. under-20 men’s national team training squad. Spallina participated in a three-day training camp before he and 41 other players were selected to participate in the training camp on Sunday.

The training camp is at USA Lacrosse’s headquarters from Aug. 19-21 in preparation for the 2025 World Lacrosse Men’s U20 Championship in Seogwipo, South Korea on Jeju Island from July 18-27, 2025. The 42 players are competing to earn a spot on the U.S.’s roster.

Spallina, Joey Spallina’s younger brother and Brett Spallina’s twin brother, appeared in all 18 of SU’s games as a freshman in 2024 and notched one goal. He was ranked No. 49 on Inside Lacrosse’s 2023 Power 100 Freshmen Rankings.