Judah Mintz to play for Philadelphia 76ers summer league team

Former SU basketball player Judah Mintz will play in the NBA Summer League for the Philadelphia 76ers. Mintz averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game across 64 games at Syracuse, but wasn’t selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Mintz initially entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft and participated in the NBA Draft Combine before deciding to return to SU. Despite increasing his points per game from 16.3 points as a freshman to 18.8 as a sophomore, Mintz was not invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine after entering the NBA Draft for the second consecutive year.

Now, Mintz will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 8-10 and the Las Vegas Summer League from July 12-22. Philadelphia’s roster also includes first-round pick Jared McCain (Duke) and second-round pick Adem Bona (UCLA). Mintz will look to earn himself a future contract, either with the 76ers or another team, based on his Summer League play.