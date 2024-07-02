Jeff Hemsley appointed as interim iSchool dean, Andrew Sears steps down

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Lois Agnew, Syracuse University’s interim provost, appointed Jeff Hemsley, an associate professor in the School of Information Studies, as the school’s interim dean, according to a Saturday SU News release. He assumed the role Monday.

Hemsley succeeded former Dean Andrew Sears, who took on the position in August 2023. Sears announced he would depart from the role in early June to take an academic leadership position at a different institution, the release states. Sears was appointed as provost of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, according to a WPI release from June 3.

“Jeff is a well-respected member of the iSchool community, engaged in committee work that impacts course development and academic excellence, and a trusted leader, mentor and teacher,” Agnew said in the release. “Jeff can provide the strong and steady leadership to help the iSchool advance its strategic priorities during this transition period.”

Hemsley has been a member of iSchool faculty for the past 10 years, primarily teaching courses in information visualization and organization, according to the release. His research centers on information flow on social media platforms.

According to the release, Hemsley, who received a Ph.D. in Information Sciences from the University of Washington, was one of three founders of UW’s Social Media Lab in 2011. He also worked in the software industry for 15 years before transitioning into higher education, the release states.

“I came to academia from industry because I saw the potential for creating opportunities for the next generation of thought leaders and doers in digital and interdisciplinary fields,” Hemsley said in the release. “I am excited by this opportunity to support our faculty in their leading-edge research and our students in pursuit of knowledge.”

The release did not specify a timeline for the selection of a permanent iSchool dean.