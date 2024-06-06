SU appoints Terence J. Lau as new College of Law dean

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s College of Law named Terence J. Lau as its new dean, according to a Wednesday SU News release. He will assume the role in early August.

Lau, who most recently served as a management professor at California State University — Chico, graduated from SU’s College of Law in 1998 and will now be the school’s 13th dean. He is succeeding Craig Boise, who has held the position since 2016.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Syracuse where I received a legal education that transformed my professional life,” Lau said in the release. “Syracuse Law launched me to a level of success I didn’t even dream was possible.”

Before his appointment, Lau held several administrative positions at higher education institutions, including work as dean of Chico State’s College of Business and as an associate dean of the University of Dayton’s School of Business Administration, where he was also a business law professor. He has further experience with Ford Motor Company, the United States Supreme Court and the American Business Law Journal, the release states.

“I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, students, alumni and benefactors, and members of the legal community, to advance the college’s reputation and provide our students with an exceptional legal education,” Lau said.

The Executive Committee of SU’s Board of Trustees approved Lau’s appointment following a recruitment and selection process led by a university search committee, which Provost Gretchen Ritter formed in December 2023, according to the release.

“His distinguished record and depth of experience as a lawyer and a higher education leader make him an outstanding choice to be the next dean to lead the College of Law,” Ritter said in the release.

Lau is set to begin his appointment on Aug. 5.