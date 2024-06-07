Kamile Kralikaite, Emmie Frederico earn CRCA All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Senior Kamile Kralikaite and graduate student Emmie Frederico earned Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association All-American honors, the organization announced Friday. Kralikaite was selected to the First Team, while Frederico made the Second Team.

Both Kralikaite and Frederico rowed in Syracuse’s varsity 8 for the entire season, serving as the four-seat and stroke, respectively.

As part of the varsity 8, they helped capture its second-straight Atlantic Coast Conference title, beating the course record in the process. SU’s boat also placed eighth at the NCAA Championship, its second-best result in program history.

Following the ACC Championship, they were both nominated to the All-ACC First Team. It was Kralikaite’s third time and Frederico’s first time earning the honor.

This summer, Kralikaite will compete at the 2024 Olympics in the women’s pair event for her home country of Lithuania. She and her partner Ieva Adomavičiūtė placed 10th at the 2023 World Championships to earn the coveted spot.