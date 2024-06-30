5-star recruit Aubrie Eisfeld flips commitment from SU to Clemson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Aubrie Eisfeld, a five-star recruit in the 2025 class, has flipped her commitment from Syracuse women’s lacrosse to Clemson, she announced on social media Sunday. Eisfeld is the second 2025 recruit to flip from Syracuse to Clemson this week, following No. 1 recruit Alexa Spallina who flipped on Friday.

Eisfeld was originally committed to Kayla Treanor and the Orange, committing on Sept. 19 according to Inside Lacrosse. The midfielder from Bayport-Blue Point High School (NY) plays club lacrosse with Spallina for Long Island Yellow Jackets 2025 Spallina.

“Very excited for this amazing opportunity both academically and athletically,” Eisfeld said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to @clemsonwlax and those who made this all possible!”

With Eisfeld and Spallina now gone, SU has commitments from Sienna Chirieleison and Ella Peers as five-stars in the 2025 class.