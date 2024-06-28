No. 1 2025 recruit Alexa Spallina flips commitment from SU to Clemson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Alexa Spallina, Inside Lacrosse’s No. 1 class of 2025 recruit, announced she flipped her commitment from Syracuse to Clemson. Spallina committed to SU on Sept. 21, 2023.

Joe Spallina, Alexa’s father, is the head coach for Stony Brook women’s lacrosse while her brothers, Joey, Brett and Jake, are on Syracuse’s men’s lacrosse team. Spallina originally chose SU over Clemson and Stony Brook.

“I think no one had to experience (recruiting) the way I had to experience it,” Alexa told The Daily Orange in a March interview.

In Alexa’s Instagram post announcing her flip to the Tigers, she “especially” thanked her father. Syracuse defeated Stony Brook in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to @clemsonwlax thank you to all those who have supported me and coaches who stood by my side and helped guide me to make this decision!” Alexa wrote on Instagram. “A special thank you to my parents and brothers, and especially I’d like to thank my dad who supported me through this! Let’s make history.”

The Orange’s class of 2025 recruiting class is now headlined by five stars Sienna Chirieleison, Ella Peers and Aubrie Eisfeld — Alexa’s current teammate.