Former Syracuse runner Freddie Crittenden qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Former Syracuse runner Freddie Crittenden has booked his ticket to his first Olympics. After being eliminated in the semifinal stage of the 2016 and 2021 trials, Crittenden said that “the third time was the charm” on NBC after qualifying for the finals Thursday, and he delivered.

Crittenden reached the 110-meter hurdles finals after recording the second-fastest time in the semifinals on Thursday (13.05 seconds). Then, with a personal-best time of 12.93 seconds, Crittenden finished second in the 110-meter final Friday at the U.S. trials, qualifying him for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It marks the fourth-straight Summer Olympics a former SU track athlete has qualified for.

At Syracuse, Crittenden competed for the Orange from 2013–2017 and was a five-time All-American and six-time All-ACC honoree. He placed second in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships in his junior and senior seasons.

Crittenden has been a late bloomer during his professional career. He made Team USA for the first time last year by taking bronze in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2023 USA Championships in July and crossed fourth at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in August.

The Olympic qualification is all the more impressive because his club, Tracksmith, in Phoenix, Arizona, pays for his travel and competition costs but does not compensate him financially. He also does not have any sponsorships, like many top runners do. As a result, Crittenden works a full-time job with a nonprofit that provides after-school care for elementary and middle-school-aged children while also training rigorously. This summer is also shaping up to be a memorable one for Crittenden off the track. He is expecting his first child with his wife, Tor Hawley Crittenden, in four weeks.

Crittenden is not the only Syracuse track star looking to secure a spot in Paris. Amanda Vestri, who graduated in 2023, will compete in the final of the women’s 10,000-meter event at the U.S. trials Saturday night. Vestri must finish in the top three to qualify for the Olympics. Elsewhere, Jaheem Hayles will compete at the Jamaican trials starting Saturday night. Additionally, SU’s Shaleah Colaire will compete at the Canadian trials and Benne Anderson will run at the German trials this weekend.