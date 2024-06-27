Syracuse men’s soccer announces schedule for 2024 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s soccer announced its schedule for the 2024 season. The Orange play nine nonconference games along with eight Atlantic Coast Conference contests.

Following three exhibition games against St. Bonaventure, Marist and Rutgers, SU opens its season on the road against Colgate on Aug. 22. The Orange’s first two games at SU Soccer Stadium are against Niagara and Charlotte for their final two games in August.

In its first game of September, Syracuse faces Le Moyne before its first ACC game against Boston College on Sep. 6. A matchup with Canisius 11 days later is its final game before a tough three-game stretch.

SU’s next three games are against teams it failed to beat last season. Starting Sep. 20, Syracuse heads south for a showdown against Louisville. The Orange then return to central New York four days later to play Cornell. Syracuse finishes the week with a battle against Wake Forest at SU Soccer Stadium on Sep. 27.

The Orange will take on another CNY foe when they travel to UAlbany on Oct. 1. SU then faces the 2023 national runners-up Notre Dame on Oct. 5. Back-to-back games against Loyola and Providence on Oct. 8 and 15 conclude Syracuse’s nonconference schedule.

Two straight road games follow against Virginia on Oct. 19 and reigning NCAA Champions Clemson on Oct. 25. The Orange conclude their regular season with a game against Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

After the regular season, Syracuse will participate in the ACC Tournament. All 12 teams receive an automatic bid. The Orange last won the ACC Tournament in 2022 before winning the NCAA Championship.