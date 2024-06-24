Former SU men’s basketball player Chuck Richards dies at 82

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse men’s basketball player Chuck Richards died Sunday. He was 82 years old. Richards played for SU from 1962-64 and was a key part of turning around the Orange’s program.

We mourn the passing of Chuck Richards, a key member of the '63-64 & '64-65 teams that set a new path for the program with teammates Dave Bing and Jim Boeheim. We're grateful we got to spend time with him last season when those teammates were reunited. pic.twitter.com/Mul29sv0x9 — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) June 24, 2024





In SU head coach Fred Lewis’ first year at the helm, he brought in a recruiting class headlined by Dave Bing and Jim Boeheim. But he also gained Richards, a transfer who averaged 15 points and 9.4 rebounds per game across his lone season playing for Army.

Richards is a Poland, New York native and attended Manlius Military Academy — located just outside Syracuse — before enrolling at Army West Point for two years and finishing his last two years of college at SU.

Richards, a 6-foot-8 big man, averaged 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game across his two seasons at Syracuse. Both totals ranked second on the team behind Bing, a future inductee to the National Basketball Hall of Fame.

Coming off a 2-22 1961-62 campaign, the Orange went 9-13 in 1962-63 before notching a 17-8 record — their first winning season since 1959-60 — in 1963-64. Following his basketball career, Richards spent over three decades with the FBI as a special agent, per syracuse.com.