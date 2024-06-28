Alex Kline named Syracuse men’s basketball’s general manager

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s basketball has named Alex Kline as the team’s general manager, the program announced Friday. Kline becomes the first general manager of SU men’s basketball, a new position created to aid head coach Adrian Autry with various tasks in the NIL space as well as the transfer portal, scouting and recruiting.

A Syracuse class of 2016 graduate, Kline worked in the NBA in multiple roles prior to returning to the Orange. Following graduation, he was a basketball operations assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans until 2020.

The New York Knicks hired Kline as a scout in 2020 where served in the role for four years. With the Knicks, he evaluated talent and assisted with the NBA Draft and other forms of transactions at the trade deadline and in free agency.

“As we look to compete at the highest levels, bringing in Alex as our General Manager position is critical,” Autry said in a press release. “This move aligns with our goal of being at the forefront of player evaluation, development and retention, recruiting, and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in college basketball. It will help Syracuse compete at the national level.”