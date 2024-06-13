Syracuse to face Tennessee in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse will face Tennessee in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3, Jon Rothstein announced Wednesday on X. SU will travel to Knoxville for the first time since 2002, when it fell 66-62.

The Orange last faced the Volunteers in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in 2023. SU got the game to within three early in the second half, but a late push from then-No. 7 Tennessee was too much for Syracuse to overcome, resulting in a 73-56 loss. The Orange have dropped their last three to the Volunteers and are 3-4 all-time.

In last year’s ACC/SEC Challenge, SU matched up with LSU at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange were led by Judah Mintz’s career-high 33 points in a dominant 80-57 victory.

Other notable matchups in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge include Alabama traveling to North Carolina for a 2024 Sweet 16 rematch and John Calipari’s Arkansas team going to Miami.