Former SU defender Mae Batherson selected by Minnesota in PWHL Draft

Former Syracuse defender Mae Batherson was selected with the third pick of the sixth round in the 2024 PWHL Draft by Minnesota. Batherson graduated from SU in 2023 before transferring to St. Lawrence University to finish her collegiate career.

In her four years with the Orange, Batherson totaled 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) in 122 games played. In her rookie season, she finished second among all CHA defenders with 22 points, was named CHA Rookie of the Week three times and earned CHA Rookie of the Year honors.

After recording just 11 and seven points in her sophomore and junior campaigns, respectively, she returned to form as a senior with 21 in 2022-23. In her lone season with the Saints, she tallied a career-high 37 points with eight goals and 29 assists in 39 games with the team.