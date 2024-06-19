Syracuse home collapses, hospitalizes 11

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A Syracuse home collapsed Tuesday afternoon, hospitalizing 11 people, syracuse.com reported. Eight of the victims are considered seriously injured and are on advanced life support, according to NBC News.

After receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion, more than 50 firefighters responded to the collapse at 205 Carbon St. shortly after 4 p.m. When they arrived, there was an odor of gas, along with a small fire in the back of the house and multiple victims on the front lawn of the home, syracuse.com reported. The home is in Syracuse’s North Side neighborhood, about one and a half miles from downtown.

“When we arrived there was a heavy odor of gas and power lines down,” Syracuse District Fire Chief Matthew Craner told The New York Times. “But other than that I have no other information on any possible causes.”

As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Syracuse firefighters have completed one search of the home, and a secondary search is underway. They found no sign of additional people in the collapsed home, a fire department spokesperson told syracuse.com. Firefighters also inspected nearby homes for evidence of gas leaks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote in a Tuesday evening X post that she’s spoken with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh regarding the “tragic gas explosion.”

“New York State is offering assistance to emergency response teams on the ground and is ready to support in any way needed,” she wrote.

Authorities originally believed between 17 and 20 people were inside the home at the time of the collapse but later determined there were 13 possible residents, according to syracuse.com. All 13 have been accounted for as of Tuesday evening, 11 of whom were later admitted at Upstate University Hospital.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds told reporters in a Tuesday press briefing the home collapsed onto a car, but the fire department’s investigation team has not determined whether the car had driven into the home prior to the collapse. Firefighters rescued one youth trapped in the car, he said.

Firefighters faced a “very dangerous” scene, Monds said. As Syracuse experiences a heat wave, the fire department is looking out for potential heat exhaustion and rotating firefighters at the scene due to the extreme heat, he said.

Syracuse.com reported that city records indicate the home has no active code violations.

As of Tuesday night, officials have not provided updates on the condition of the hospitalized victims. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, Monds said.